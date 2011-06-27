Used 2012 GMC Terrain SUV Consumer Reviews

Terrain Problems shirleyl , 12/28/2013 SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 47 of 48 people found this review helpful I bought my new terrain in May 2012 after just having it a short time the navigation screen would go very dim and then bright. I took it to dealership more than once, they did not know why or how to fix it after trying several times. I contacted GMC corporate about the problem. It is still not fixed. I stopped taking it to dealership because if they can't fix it why take it in. Now I have another problem. My ck engine light coming on. Took it to dealership, it is a random misfire, they don't know why or how to fix it. It's in there for 2nd time in one wk I now have the gen mgr involved- I refuse to get stuck with a lemon. I have a loaner vehicle I just trade the terrain in for new chevy. I had nothing but problems with the terrain almost since day one. It would constantly jerk when it shifted gears, was very loud when running- manifold problems and gas fumes were coming into vehicle so bad that windows had to be opened. I do not recommend anyone buy this vehicle. It's looks nice but that's about it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Engine Powered down 3 times John Silvani , 03/13/2016 SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Dangerous when engine powers down on highway for no apparent reason.....69 miles an hour to 40 in seconds with truck baring down on you...Three times in 37000 miles on a 2012 GMC Terrain. Just fixed on Wdnesday picked up on friday 3-11-15 andf powered down again on 3-13-16 with family members in car ioncluding a 3 year old grandson. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

BEWARE!!! STAY CLEAR OF THIS VEHICLE!! Gina Lehigh , 09/21/2015 SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 46 of 49 people found this review helpful After reading numerous complaints it is totally insane that GM is not backing THEIR product!! I have a 2012 GMC Terrain, 4 cylinder. I am also experiencing a lot of what others have written on here. I am going through oil like crazy and my favorite part is the "dummy" light is not even coming on to tell me. I am checking my oil weekly and having oil changes every 2,500 miles with Penzoil Full Synthetic. The only code that has ever appeared is the cam shaft sensor, which I replaced, but I still continue to have oil consumption issues. It is ridiculous that GM will not investigate this issue after numerous complaints. I also experience the shifting issues (jerking when taking off from a stop). This car is total garbage and I will continue to just put oil into it and I refuse to replace an engine on a car that is 3 years old that I have documentation that I have properly maintained. COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL THIS PIECE OF JUNK IS PAID OFF!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Transmission Jerks when putting it in reverse AF , 07/20/2015 SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I have the 2012 GMC Terrain and for the last few years it sporadically jerks/kicks/slips when I first put it in reverse to drive out of the garage. It's not consistent so the dealer can't diagnose it and it never does it when I try to show it to someone. I've been told that this isn't a problem, but it still makes me nervous. Other than that, I love the Terrain! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value