  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Syclone
  4. Used 1991 GMC Syclone
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Syclone Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Syclone
Overview
See Syclone Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.0/320.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height61.3 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length178.2 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Seafoam Green
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
See Syclone Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Syclone info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles