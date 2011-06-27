1991 GMC Syclone Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
The Syclone is an all-new ultrahigh-performance variant of the standard S-15 Sonoma. It features a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6, a sport-tuned suspension and all-wheel drive, but gives up most of its load-carrying capacity in the process of transformation.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Trent Hall,07/16/2002
The GMC Syclone was produced in limited numbers during the 1991 model year. I purchased this vehicle with high expectations. They were exceeded in the performance department. It is a great vehicle to drive and lots of fun on the track. It has been an excellent vehicle.
bill butler,03/05/2018
Turbo 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB
Outstanding!!! Straight away is unbeatable, only issue is finding parts, I bought new bit GMA has not kept supporting parts; but who csres??? Did mention the exhilarating feeling when you step on the go pedal!!!
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4400 rpm
