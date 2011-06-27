  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1991 GMC Syclone Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The Syclone is an all-new ultrahigh-performance variant of the standard S-15 Sonoma. It features a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6, a sport-tuned suspension and all-wheel drive, but gives up most of its load-carrying capacity in the process of transformation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 GMC Syclone.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

GMC Syclone
Trent Hall,07/16/2002
The GMC Syclone was produced in limited numbers during the 1991 model year. I purchased this vehicle with high expectations. They were exceeded in the performance department. It is a great vehicle to drive and lots of fun on the track. It has been an excellent vehicle.
Bat out of ****
bill butler,03/05/2018
Turbo 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB
Outstanding!!! Straight away is unbeatable, only issue is finding parts, I bought new bit GMA has not kept supporting parts; but who csres??? Did mention the exhilarating feeling when you step on the go pedal!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 GMC Syclone

Used 1991 GMC Syclone Overview

The Used 1991 GMC Syclone is offered in the following submodels: Syclone Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB (4.3L 6cyl Turbo 4A).

