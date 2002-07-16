  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Syclone

Used 1991 GMC Syclone

1991 GMC Syclone
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Consumer Rating
(2)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The Syclone is an all-new ultrahigh-performance variant of the standard S-15 Sonoma. It features a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6, a sport-tuned suspension and all-wheel drive, but gives up most of its load-carrying capacity in the process of transformation.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 GMC Syclone.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, GMC Syclone
    Trent Hall,

    The GMC Syclone was produced in limited numbers during the 1991 model year. I purchased this vehicle with high expectations. They were exceeded in the performance department. It is a great vehicle to drive and lots of fun on the track. It has been an excellent vehicle.

    5 out of 5 stars, Bat out of ****
    bill butler,
    Turbo 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB

    Outstanding!!! Straight away is unbeatable, only issue is finding parts, I bought new bit GMA has not kept supporting parts; but who csres??? Did mention the exhilarating feeling when you step on the go pedal!!!

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Regular Cab AWD SB features & specs
    2dr Regular Cab AWD SB
    4.3L 6cyl Turbo 4A
    MPG 13 city / 16 hwy
    Seats 0
    4-speed automatic
    Gas
    280 hp @ 4400 rpm
    See all Used 1991 GMC Syclone features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Syclone a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 1991 Syclone both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Syclone fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Syclone gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Syclone. Learn more

    Is the GMC Syclone reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Syclone is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Syclone. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Syclone's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 1991 GMC Syclone a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1991 GMC Syclone is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1991 Syclone is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 1991 GMC Syclone?

    The least-expensive 1991 GMC Syclone is the 1991 GMC Syclone 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB (4.3L 6cyl Turbo 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    Other versions include:

      Learn more

      What are the different models of GMC Syclone?

      If you're interested in the GMC Syclone, the next question is, which Syclone model is right for you? Syclone variants include 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB (4.3L 6cyl Turbo 4A). For a full list of Syclone models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

      More about the 1991 GMC Syclone

      Used 1991 GMC Syclone Overview

      The Used 1991 GMC Syclone is offered in the following submodels: Syclone Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB (4.3L 6cyl Turbo 4A).

      What do people think of the 1991 GMC Syclone?

      Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 GMC Syclone and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 Syclone 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 Syclone.

      Edmunds Expert Reviews

      Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1991 GMC Syclone and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1991 Syclone featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

      Our Review Process

      This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

      We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

      What's a good price for a New 1991 GMC Syclone?

      Which 1991 GMC Syclones are available in my area?

      Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 GMC Syclone for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1991 GMC Syclone.

      Can't find a new 1991 GMC Syclones you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

      Find a new GMC Syclone for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,202.

      Find a new GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,755.

      Why trust Edmunds?

      Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

      Should I lease or buy a 1991 GMC Syclone?

      Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

      Check out GMC lease specials

      Related Used 1991 GMC Syclone info

      Shop used vehicles in your area

      Popular new car reviews and ratings

      Vehicle rankings by type

      Other models to consider