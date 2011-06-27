Used 1996 GMC Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

Best bet for hauling kids & tack big boat , 09/14/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We needed this because mini vans don't go into the woods deer hunting. This is a man's truck, king of the road. Even when my wife drives it, she is Queen of the road. Stay out of the way or get smashed. It once hit a parked car & held not a mark...poor rear end of the other car was BAD. I recommend this to any one who has boats, jets ski's, hauls hunting gear, or just likes to cruise around. Very roomy & string. You won't even know that your're pulling that huge boat behind you. Report Abuse

Best GMC model ever. Jack Bennett , 11/20/2017 K2500 4dr SUV 4WD 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've modded mine adding locking differentials and aftermarket wheels and it still runs like new. I would recommend this to a friend. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

350,000 Km and still humming Bill Milne , 02/07/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle coming off lease at 160,000km. Used to pull 24 ft 6000lb Bayliner boat for years and family to cottage and run deliveries for a business. Only problem is 3 replacements of fuel pump. Suggest use full synthetic oil for winter driving for quieter startups. Fuel milage: incredable for SUV this size, 21 MPG on highway and 18 in city. Great family and business vehicle Report Abuse

Problems before thier time shade tree mech , 11/02/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Transmission went out at 43,000 miles. The fluid and filter was changed at 30,000. The transmission shop said a bearing in the "reverse plantary came apart. He called it a fluke. I pulled and installed the trans myself but it cost $900.00 to rebuild - an expensive fluke. The fuel pump went out at 51,000± miles. The rear end started whinning slightly at 45,000 miles. It was incorrectely clearanced at the factory. The shim on the left side was too thin resulting in the whin and some bearing chatter marks. I reclearanced the ring gear with the original bearing and it is still running quiet at 71,000 miles. Has anybody had similar problems? Report Abuse