Close

Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee

VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR.... 2-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX..... 2001 GMC SONOMA EXT CAB 4WD SLS... YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED WITH THE CONDITION OF THIS ONE.... PLUSH CLOTH SEATS IN EXCELLENT CONDIITON.... POWER WINDOWS... POWER MIRRORS... POWER LCOKS... VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR... ONLY 114,000 MILES.... 2-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS 2-OWNERS... EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT... RIDING ON A LIKE NEW SET OF MICHELIN TIRES... RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS... WHERE ARE YOU GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE IT??? ONLY HERE AT CRENCOR... YOUR ONE STOP TRUCK SHOP.... THIS BLAST FROM THE PAST IS SURE TO SELL FAST... SO HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2001 GMC SONOMA EXT CAB 4WD SLS!!!! - This 2001 GMC Sonoma 2dr Ext Cab 123 WB 4WD SLS features a 4.3L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This GMC is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Bedliner, Cup Holders, Power Brakes, Tow Hooks - -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTDT19W318215381

Stock: 215381

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020