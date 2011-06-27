  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Sonoma SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Height59.6 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Length188.8 in.
Width67.9 in.
Curb weight3449 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
