Used 1991 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG162222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg21/25 mpg21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.0 mi.420.0/500.0 mi.420.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG162222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circleno39.5 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height61.3 in.61.3 in.61.4 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.117.9 in.
Length178.2 in.178.2 in.194.2 in.
Width64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Curb weightno2625 lbs.no
Gross weightno4600 lbs.no
Maximum payloadno1407.0 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Seafoam Green
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Pastel Blue
  • Seafoam Green
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pastel Blue
  • Seafoam Green
  • White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
