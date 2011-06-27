Used 1991 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Joel , 07/17/2009

This is my fourth pickup and the best I've ever owned. She's towed an 18 foot Boston Whaler with a motorcycle in the bed without a problem. I have 193,000 miles on the truck (5 speed) and have never had to do any powertrain work other than change the fluids. She's had problems here and there but has never left me stranded. I can't count the number of times I'd had stuff piled above the cab and had her squatting without a complaint. I even got her to top out at around 130 mph once. I'd recommend this truck to anyone looking for a fun-to-drive work truck that doesn't want to go for a full-size.