Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sierra Classic 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length237.4 in.213.1 in.213.1 in.
Gross weight10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Height74.0 in.73.2 in.73.2 in.
Maximum payload4110.0 lbs.4130.0 lbs.3944.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
  • Navy
