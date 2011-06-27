Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,080*
Total Cash Price
$63,898
2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,240*
Total Cash Price
$68,813
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,472*
Total Cash Price
$69,796
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,840*
Total Cash Price
$56,525
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,008*
Total Cash Price
$67,830
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,064*
Total Cash Price
$51,118
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,240*
Total Cash Price
$68,813
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,856*
Total Cash Price
$69,304
Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,600*
Total Cash Price
$49,152
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,392*
Total Cash Price
$67,338
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,856*
Total Cash Price
$69,304
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,008*
Total Cash Price
$67,830
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,064*
Total Cash Price
$51,118
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,320*
Total Cash Price
$71,270
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,600*
Total Cash Price
$49,152
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,608*
Total Cash Price
$55,542
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,304*
Total Cash Price
$58,491
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,312*
Total Cash Price
$64,881
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,296*
Total Cash Price
$52,101
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,768*
Total Cash Price
$60,457
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,992*
Total Cash Price
$55,050
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,832*
Total Cash Price
$50,135
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,384*
Total Cash Price
$60,948
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,448*
Total Cash Price
$50,627
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,616*
Total Cash Price
$61,932
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,608*
Total Cash Price
$55,542
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,448*
Total Cash Price
$50,627
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,928*
Total Cash Price
$65,372
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,232*
Total Cash Price
$62,423
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,464*
Total Cash Price
$63,406
4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,856*
Total Cash Price
$69,304
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,216*
Total Cash Price
$49,644
Sierra 3500HD Double Cab
4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,832*
Total Cash Price
$50,135
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,384*
Total Cash Price
$60,948
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,384*
Total Cash Price
$60,948
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,384*
Total Cash Price
$60,948
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,376*
Total Cash Price
$54,559
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,920*
Total Cash Price
$58,982
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,784*
Total Cash Price
$73,236
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,928*
Total Cash Price
$65,372
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,688*
Total Cash Price
$57,999
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,920*
Total Cash Price
$58,982
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,848*
Total Cash Price
$62,915
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,224*
Total Cash Price
$56,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$5,942
|Maintenance
|$2,427
|$3,153
|$1,468
|$1,466
|$3,623
|$12,137
|Repairs
|$393
|$572
|$667
|$777
|$907
|$3,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,389
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,628
|Financing
|$3,436
|$2,764
|$2,046
|$1,279
|$463
|$9,988
|Depreciation
|$11,327
|$4,889
|$4,363
|$3,965
|$3,640
|$28,184
|Fuel
|$3,180
|$3,276
|$3,374
|$3,475
|$3,580
|$16,884
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,271
|$15,867
|$13,164
|$12,246
|$13,533
|$80,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,242
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$6,399
|Maintenance
|$2,614
|$3,395
|$1,581
|$1,579
|$3,902
|$13,070
|Repairs
|$423
|$616
|$718
|$837
|$977
|$3,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,650
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,907
|Financing
|$3,700
|$2,976
|$2,204
|$1,378
|$498
|$10,756
|Depreciation
|$12,198
|$5,265
|$4,698
|$4,270
|$3,920
|$30,352
|Fuel
|$3,424
|$3,528
|$3,633
|$3,742
|$3,856
|$18,183
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,215
|$17,087
|$14,176
|$13,188
|$14,574
|$86,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,296
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$6,491
|Maintenance
|$2,651
|$3,444
|$1,603
|$1,602
|$3,958
|$13,257
|Repairs
|$429
|$625
|$728
|$849
|$991
|$3,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,702
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,963
|Financing
|$3,753
|$3,019
|$2,235
|$1,397
|$506
|$10,910
|Depreciation
|$12,372
|$5,341
|$4,766
|$4,331
|$3,976
|$30,786
|Fuel
|$3,473
|$3,578
|$3,685
|$3,796
|$3,911
|$18,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,603
|$17,331
|$14,379
|$13,376
|$14,782
|$87,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$5,257
|Maintenance
|$2,147
|$2,789
|$1,298
|$1,297
|$3,205
|$10,736
|Repairs
|$347
|$506
|$590
|$688
|$803
|$2,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,998
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,210
|Financing
|$3,039
|$2,445
|$1,810
|$1,132
|$409
|$8,835
|Depreciation
|$10,020
|$4,325
|$3,859
|$3,507
|$3,220
|$24,932
|Fuel
|$2,813
|$2,898
|$2,984
|$3,074
|$3,167
|$14,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,355
|$14,036
|$11,645
|$10,833
|$11,971
|$70,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,260
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$6,308
|Maintenance
|$2,576
|$3,346
|$1,558
|$1,557
|$3,846
|$12,884
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,598
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,852
|Financing
|$3,647
|$2,934
|$2,172
|$1,358
|$491
|$10,603
|Depreciation
|$12,024
|$5,190
|$4,631
|$4,209
|$3,864
|$29,918
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,826
|$16,843
|$13,974
|$13,000
|$14,366
|$85,008
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$1,942
|$2,522
|$1,174
|$1,173
|$2,898
|$9,709
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,711
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,903
|Financing
|$2,749
|$2,211
|$1,637
|$1,023
|$370
|$7,990
|Depreciation
|$9,062
|$3,911
|$3,490
|$3,172
|$2,912
|$22,547
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,217
|$12,693
|$10,531
|$9,797
|$10,826
|$64,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,242
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$6,399
|Maintenance
|$2,614
|$3,395
|$1,581
|$1,579
|$3,902
|$13,070
|Repairs
|$423
|$616
|$718
|$837
|$977
|$3,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,650
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,907
|Financing
|$3,700
|$2,976
|$2,204
|$1,378
|$498
|$10,756
|Depreciation
|$12,198
|$5,265
|$4,698
|$4,270
|$3,920
|$30,352
|Fuel
|$3,424
|$3,528
|$3,633
|$3,742
|$3,856
|$18,183
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,215
|$17,087
|$14,176
|$13,188
|$14,574
|$86,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$2,632
|$3,419
|$1,592
|$1,590
|$3,930
|$13,164
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,676
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,935
|Financing
|$3,727
|$2,998
|$2,219
|$1,387
|$502
|$10,833
|Depreciation
|$12,285
|$5,303
|$4,732
|$4,301
|$3,948
|$30,569
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,409
|$17,209
|$14,278
|$13,282
|$14,678
|$86,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$1,867
|$2,425
|$1,129
|$1,128
|$2,787
|$9,336
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,607
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,791
|Financing
|$2,643
|$2,126
|$1,574
|$984
|$356
|$7,683
|Depreciation
|$8,713
|$3,761
|$3,356
|$3,050
|$2,800
|$21,680
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,439
|$12,205
|$10,126
|$9,420
|$10,410
|$61,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$1,328
|$6,262
|Maintenance
|$2,558
|$3,322
|$1,547
|$1,545
|$3,818
|$12,790
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,572
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,824
|Financing
|$3,621
|$2,913
|$2,156
|$1,348
|$488
|$10,526
|Depreciation
|$11,937
|$5,153
|$4,598
|$4,179
|$3,836
|$29,702
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,631
|$16,721
|$13,873
|$12,905
|$14,262
|$84,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$2,632
|$3,419
|$1,592
|$1,590
|$3,930
|$13,164
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,676
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,935
|Financing
|$3,727
|$2,998
|$2,219
|$1,387
|$502
|$10,833
|Depreciation
|$12,285
|$5,303
|$4,732
|$4,301
|$3,948
|$30,569
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,409
|$17,209
|$14,278
|$13,282
|$14,678
|$86,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,260
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$6,308
|Maintenance
|$2,576
|$3,346
|$1,558
|$1,557
|$3,846
|$12,884
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,598
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,852
|Financing
|$3,647
|$2,934
|$2,172
|$1,358
|$491
|$10,603
|Depreciation
|$12,024
|$5,190
|$4,631
|$4,209
|$3,864
|$29,918
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,826
|$16,843
|$13,974
|$13,000
|$14,366
|$85,008
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$1,942
|$2,522
|$1,174
|$1,173
|$2,898
|$9,709
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,711
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,903
|Financing
|$2,749
|$2,211
|$1,637
|$1,023
|$370
|$7,990
|Depreciation
|$9,062
|$3,911
|$3,490
|$3,172
|$2,912
|$22,547
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,217
|$12,693
|$10,531
|$9,797
|$10,826
|$64,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,628
|Maintenance
|$2,707
|$3,516
|$1,637
|$1,636
|$4,041
|$13,537
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,780
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,047
|Financing
|$3,832
|$3,083
|$2,282
|$1,427
|$516
|$11,140
|Depreciation
|$12,634
|$5,453
|$4,866
|$4,423
|$4,060
|$31,436
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,187
|$17,697
|$14,683
|$13,659
|$15,095
|$89,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$1,867
|$2,425
|$1,129
|$1,128
|$2,787
|$9,336
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,607
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,791
|Financing
|$2,643
|$2,126
|$1,574
|$984
|$356
|$7,683
|Depreciation
|$8,713
|$3,761
|$3,356
|$3,050
|$2,800
|$21,680
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,439
|$12,205
|$10,126
|$9,420
|$10,410
|$61,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$2,110
|$2,740
|$1,276
|$1,275
|$3,149
|$10,550
|Repairs
|$341
|$497
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,946
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,154
|Financing
|$2,987
|$2,402
|$1,779
|$1,112
|$402
|$8,682
|Depreciation
|$9,846
|$4,250
|$3,792
|$3,446
|$3,164
|$24,498
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,966
|$13,792
|$11,442
|$10,645
|$11,763
|$69,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,086
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$5,439
|Maintenance
|$2,222
|$2,886
|$1,344
|$1,342
|$3,317
|$11,110
|Repairs
|$359
|$524
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,102
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,321
|Financing
|$3,145
|$2,530
|$1,873
|$1,171
|$424
|$9,143
|Depreciation
|$10,368
|$4,476
|$3,994
|$3,630
|$3,332
|$25,799
|Fuel
|$2,911
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$3,181
|$3,277
|$15,456
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,132
|$14,524
|$12,050
|$11,210
|$12,388
|$73,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,205
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,034
|Maintenance
|$2,464
|$3,201
|$1,490
|$1,489
|$3,679
|$12,324
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$677
|$789
|$921
|$3,367
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,441
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,684
|Financing
|$3,489
|$2,806
|$2,078
|$1,299
|$470
|$10,142
|Depreciation
|$11,501
|$4,965
|$4,430
|$4,026
|$3,696
|$28,618
|Fuel
|$3,229
|$3,326
|$3,425
|$3,528
|$3,635
|$17,144
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,659
|$16,111
|$13,366
|$12,434
|$13,741
|$81,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$4,845
|Maintenance
|$1,979
|$2,571
|$1,197
|$1,196
|$2,954
|$9,896
|Repairs
|$320
|$466
|$544
|$634
|$740
|$2,704
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,763
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,958
|Financing
|$2,802
|$2,254
|$1,668
|$1,043
|$377
|$8,144
|Depreciation
|$9,236
|$3,987
|$3,557
|$3,233
|$2,968
|$22,981
|Fuel
|$2,593
|$2,671
|$2,751
|$2,833
|$2,919
|$13,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,605
|$12,937
|$10,734
|$9,985
|$11,035
|$65,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$5,622
|Maintenance
|$2,296
|$2,983
|$1,389
|$1,387
|$3,428
|$11,483
|Repairs
|$371
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,207
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,433
|Financing
|$3,251
|$2,615
|$1,936
|$1,210
|$438
|$9,450
|Depreciation
|$10,717
|$4,626
|$4,128
|$3,752
|$3,444
|$26,666
|Fuel
|$3,009
|$3,100
|$3,192
|$3,288
|$3,387
|$15,975
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,910
|$15,012
|$12,455
|$11,587
|$12,804
|$75,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$2,091
|$2,716
|$1,264
|$1,263
|$3,121
|$10,456
|Repairs
|$338
|$493
|$575
|$670
|$782
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,920
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,126
|Financing
|$2,960
|$2,381
|$1,763
|$1,102
|$399
|$8,605
|Depreciation
|$9,759
|$4,212
|$3,759
|$3,416
|$3,136
|$24,282
|Fuel
|$2,740
|$2,822
|$2,906
|$2,994
|$3,084
|$14,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,772
|$13,670
|$11,341
|$10,550
|$11,659
|$68,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$905
|$931
|$960
|$988
|$4,662
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$2,474
|$1,152
|$1,151
|$2,843
|$9,523
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,659
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,847
|Financing
|$2,696
|$2,169
|$1,605
|$1,004
|$363
|$7,837
|Depreciation
|$8,887
|$3,836
|$3,423
|$3,111
|$2,856
|$22,114
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,828
|$12,449
|$10,329
|$9,608
|$10,618
|$62,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,668
|Maintenance
|$2,315
|$3,007
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,456
|$11,577
|Repairs
|$374
|$546
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,233
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,461
|Financing
|$3,277
|$2,636
|$1,952
|$1,220
|$441
|$9,527
|Depreciation
|$10,804
|$4,664
|$4,161
|$3,782
|$3,472
|$26,883
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,104
|$15,134
|$12,556
|$11,681
|$12,908
|$76,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$914
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$4,708
|Maintenance
|$1,923
|$2,498
|$1,163
|$1,162
|$2,871
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$311
|$453
|$528
|$616
|$719
|$2,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,685
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,875
|Financing
|$2,722
|$2,190
|$1,621
|$1,014
|$367
|$7,913
|Depreciation
|$8,974
|$3,874
|$3,457
|$3,142
|$2,884
|$22,330
|Fuel
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$2,673
|$2,753
|$2,837
|$13,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,022
|$12,571
|$10,430
|$9,703
|$10,722
|$63,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,150
|$1,186
|$1,221
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$2,352
|$3,056
|$1,423
|$1,421
|$3,512
|$11,763
|Repairs
|$381
|$554
|$646
|$753
|$879
|$3,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,285
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,517
|Financing
|$3,330
|$2,679
|$1,983
|$1,240
|$449
|$9,681
|Depreciation
|$10,978
|$4,739
|$4,229
|$3,843
|$3,528
|$27,317
|Fuel
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,270
|$3,368
|$3,470
|$16,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,493
|$15,378
|$12,759
|$11,869
|$13,117
|$77,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$2,110
|$2,740
|$1,276
|$1,275
|$3,149
|$10,550
|Repairs
|$341
|$497
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,946
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,154
|Financing
|$2,987
|$2,402
|$1,779
|$1,112
|$402
|$8,682
|Depreciation
|$9,846
|$4,250
|$3,792
|$3,446
|$3,164
|$24,498
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,966
|$13,792
|$11,442
|$10,645
|$11,763
|$69,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$914
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$4,708
|Maintenance
|$1,923
|$2,498
|$1,163
|$1,162
|$2,871
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$311
|$453
|$528
|$616
|$719
|$2,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,685
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,875
|Financing
|$2,722
|$2,190
|$1,621
|$1,014
|$367
|$7,913
|Depreciation
|$8,974
|$3,874
|$3,457
|$3,142
|$2,884
|$22,330
|Fuel
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$2,673
|$2,753
|$2,837
|$13,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,022
|$12,571
|$10,430
|$9,703
|$10,722
|$63,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,214
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$6,079
|Maintenance
|$2,483
|$3,225
|$1,502
|$1,500
|$3,707
|$12,417
|Repairs
|$402
|$585
|$682
|$795
|$928
|$3,393
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,467
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,712
|Financing
|$3,515
|$2,828
|$2,093
|$1,309
|$473
|$10,218
|Depreciation
|$11,588
|$5,002
|$4,463
|$4,057
|$3,724
|$28,834
|Fuel
|$3,253
|$3,352
|$3,451
|$3,555
|$3,663
|$17,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,854
|$16,233
|$13,468
|$12,529
|$13,845
|$81,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$2,371
|$3,080
|$1,434
|$1,433
|$3,539
|$11,857
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,311
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,545
|Financing
|$3,357
|$2,700
|$1,999
|$1,250
|$452
|$9,757
|Depreciation
|$11,066
|$4,776
|$4,262
|$3,874
|$3,556
|$27,534
|Fuel
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$3,395
|$3,498
|$16,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,688
|$15,500
|$12,860
|$11,963
|$13,221
|$78,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$5,897
|Maintenance
|$2,408
|$3,128
|$1,456
|$1,455
|$3,595
|$12,043
|Repairs
|$390
|$568
|$662
|$771
|$900
|$3,291
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,363
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,600
|Financing
|$3,409
|$2,743
|$2,030
|$1,269
|$459
|$9,911
|Depreciation
|$11,240
|$4,852
|$4,329
|$3,935
|$3,612
|$27,967
|Fuel
|$3,155
|$3,251
|$3,348
|$3,448
|$3,553
|$16,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,076
|$15,744
|$13,063
|$12,152
|$13,429
|$79,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$2,632
|$3,419
|$1,592
|$1,590
|$3,930
|$13,164
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,676
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,935
|Financing
|$3,727
|$2,998
|$2,219
|$1,387
|$502
|$10,833
|Depreciation
|$12,285
|$5,303
|$4,732
|$4,301
|$3,948
|$30,569
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,409
|$17,209
|$14,278
|$13,282
|$14,678
|$86,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$4,617
|Maintenance
|$1,886
|$2,449
|$1,140
|$1,139
|$2,815
|$9,429
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$518
|$604
|$705
|$2,577
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,633
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,819
|Financing
|$2,669
|$2,147
|$1,590
|$994
|$360
|$7,760
|Depreciation
|$8,800
|$3,799
|$3,390
|$3,081
|$2,828
|$21,897
|Fuel
|$2,470
|$2,545
|$2,621
|$2,700
|$2,782
|$13,118
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,633
|$12,327
|$10,227
|$9,514
|$10,514
|$62,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$905
|$931
|$960
|$988
|$4,662
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$2,474
|$1,152
|$1,151
|$2,843
|$9,523
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,659
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,847
|Financing
|$2,696
|$2,169
|$1,605
|$1,004
|$363
|$7,837
|Depreciation
|$8,887
|$3,836
|$3,423
|$3,111
|$2,856
|$22,114
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,828
|$12,449
|$10,329
|$9,608
|$10,618
|$62,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,668
|Maintenance
|$2,315
|$3,007
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,456
|$11,577
|Repairs
|$374
|$546
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,233
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,461
|Financing
|$3,277
|$2,636
|$1,952
|$1,220
|$441
|$9,527
|Depreciation
|$10,804
|$4,664
|$4,161
|$3,782
|$3,472
|$26,883
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,104
|$15,134
|$12,556
|$11,681
|$12,908
|$76,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,668
|Maintenance
|$2,315
|$3,007
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,456
|$11,577
|Repairs
|$374
|$546
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,233
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,461
|Financing
|$3,277
|$2,636
|$1,952
|$1,220
|$441
|$9,527
|Depreciation
|$10,804
|$4,664
|$4,161
|$3,782
|$3,472
|$26,883
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,104
|$15,134
|$12,556
|$11,681
|$12,908
|$76,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,668
|Maintenance
|$2,315
|$3,007
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,456
|$11,577
|Repairs
|$374
|$546
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,233
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,461
|Financing
|$3,277
|$2,636
|$1,952
|$1,220
|$441
|$9,527
|Depreciation
|$10,804
|$4,664
|$4,161
|$3,782
|$3,472
|$26,883
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,104
|$15,134
|$12,556
|$11,681
|$12,908
|$76,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$985
|$1,013
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$5,074
|Maintenance
|$2,072
|$2,692
|$1,253
|$1,252
|$3,094
|$10,363
|Repairs
|$335
|$488
|$569
|$664
|$775
|$2,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,894
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,098
|Financing
|$2,934
|$2,360
|$1,747
|$1,092
|$395
|$8,528
|Depreciation
|$9,671
|$4,175
|$3,725
|$3,386
|$3,108
|$24,065
|Fuel
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,880
|$2,967
|$3,057
|$14,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,577
|$13,548
|$11,240
|$10,456
|$11,555
|$68,376
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$2,240
|$2,910
|$1,355
|$1,354
|$3,344
|$11,203
|Repairs
|$362
|$528
|$616
|$718
|$838
|$3,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,128
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,349
|Financing
|$3,172
|$2,551
|$1,889
|$1,181
|$427
|$9,220
|Depreciation
|$10,456
|$4,513
|$4,027
|$3,660
|$3,360
|$26,016
|Fuel
|$2,935
|$3,024
|$3,114
|$3,208
|$3,305
|$15,586
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,327
|$14,646
|$12,151
|$11,304
|$12,492
|$73,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,360
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,811
|Maintenance
|$2,782
|$3,613
|$1,682
|$1,681
|$4,153
|$13,911
|Repairs
|$450
|$656
|$764
|$891
|$1,040
|$3,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,884
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$4,159
|Financing
|$3,938
|$3,168
|$2,345
|$1,466
|$530
|$11,448
|Depreciation
|$12,982
|$5,604
|$5,000
|$4,545
|$4,172
|$32,303
|Fuel
|$3,645
|$3,755
|$3,867
|$3,983
|$4,103
|$19,352
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,964
|$18,185
|$15,088
|$14,036
|$15,511
|$91,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,214
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$6,079
|Maintenance
|$2,483
|$3,225
|$1,502
|$1,500
|$3,707
|$12,417
|Repairs
|$402
|$585
|$682
|$795
|$928
|$3,393
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,467
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,712
|Financing
|$3,515
|$2,828
|$2,093
|$1,309
|$473
|$10,218
|Depreciation
|$11,588
|$5,002
|$4,463
|$4,057
|$3,724
|$28,834
|Fuel
|$3,253
|$3,352
|$3,451
|$3,555
|$3,663
|$17,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,854
|$16,233
|$13,468
|$12,529
|$13,845
|$81,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,394
|Maintenance
|$2,203
|$2,862
|$1,332
|$1,331
|$3,289
|$11,016
|Repairs
|$356
|$519
|$605
|$706
|$824
|$3,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,076
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,293
|Financing
|$3,119
|$2,509
|$1,857
|$1,161
|$420
|$9,066
|Depreciation
|$10,281
|$4,438
|$3,960
|$3,599
|$3,304
|$25,582
|Fuel
|$2,886
|$2,974
|$3,062
|$3,154
|$3,250
|$15,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,938
|$14,402
|$11,949
|$11,116
|$12,284
|$72,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$2,240
|$2,910
|$1,355
|$1,354
|$3,344
|$11,203
|Repairs
|$362
|$528
|$616
|$718
|$838
|$3,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,128
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,349
|Financing
|$3,172
|$2,551
|$1,889
|$1,181
|$427
|$9,220
|Depreciation
|$10,456
|$4,513
|$4,027
|$3,660
|$3,360
|$26,016
|Fuel
|$2,935
|$3,024
|$3,114
|$3,208
|$3,305
|$15,586
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,327
|$14,646
|$12,151
|$11,304
|$12,492
|$73,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$5,851
|Maintenance
|$2,390
|$3,104
|$1,445
|$1,444
|$3,567
|$11,950
|Repairs
|$387
|$563
|$657
|$765
|$893
|$3,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,337
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,572
|Financing
|$3,383
|$2,721
|$2,015
|$1,260
|$456
|$9,834
|Depreciation
|$11,153
|$4,814
|$4,296
|$3,904
|$3,584
|$27,750
|Fuel
|$3,131
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$3,421
|$3,525
|$16,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,882
|$15,622
|$12,961
|$12,058
|$13,325
|$78,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,211
|Maintenance
|$2,128
|$2,764
|$1,287
|$1,286
|$3,177
|$10,643
|Repairs
|$344
|$502
|$585
|$682
|$796
|$2,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,972
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,182
|Financing
|$3,013
|$2,424
|$1,794
|$1,122
|$406
|$8,759
|Depreciation
|$9,933
|$4,288
|$3,826
|$3,477
|$3,192
|$24,715
|Fuel
|$2,788
|$2,873
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$3,140
|$14,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,160
|$13,914
|$11,544
|$10,739
|$11,867
|$70,224
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Sierra 3500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019