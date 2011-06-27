  1. Home
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,080*

Total Cash Price

$63,898

2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,240*

Total Cash Price

$68,813

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,472*

Total Cash Price

$69,796

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,840*

Total Cash Price

$56,525

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,008*

Total Cash Price

$67,830

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,064*

Total Cash Price

$51,118

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,240*

Total Cash Price

$68,813

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,856*

Total Cash Price

$69,304

Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,600*

Total Cash Price

$49,152

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,392*

Total Cash Price

$67,338

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,856*

Total Cash Price

$69,304

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,008*

Total Cash Price

$67,830

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,064*

Total Cash Price

$51,118

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$89,320*

Total Cash Price

$71,270

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,600*

Total Cash Price

$49,152

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,608*

Total Cash Price

$55,542

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,304*

Total Cash Price

$58,491

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,312*

Total Cash Price

$64,881

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,296*

Total Cash Price

$52,101

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,768*

Total Cash Price

$60,457

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,992*

Total Cash Price

$55,050

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,832*

Total Cash Price

$50,135

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,384*

Total Cash Price

$60,948

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,448*

Total Cash Price

$50,627

Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,616*

Total Cash Price

$61,932

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,608*

Total Cash Price

$55,542

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,448*

Total Cash Price

$50,627

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,928*

Total Cash Price

$65,372

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,232*

Total Cash Price

$62,423

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,464*

Total Cash Price

$63,406

4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,856*

Total Cash Price

$69,304

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,216*

Total Cash Price

$49,644

Sierra 3500HD Double Cab

4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$62,832*

Total Cash Price

$50,135

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,384*

Total Cash Price

$60,948

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,384*

Total Cash Price

$60,948

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,384*

Total Cash Price

$60,948

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,376*

Total Cash Price

$54,559

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,920*

Total Cash Price

$58,982

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,784*

Total Cash Price

$73,236

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,928*

Total Cash Price

$65,372

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,688*

Total Cash Price

$57,999

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,920*

Total Cash Price

$58,982

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$78,848*

Total Cash Price

$62,915

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,224*

Total Cash Price

$56,033

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,119$1,153$1,187$1,223$1,260$5,942
Maintenance$2,427$3,153$1,468$1,466$3,623$12,137
Repairs$393$572$667$777$907$3,316
Taxes & Fees$3,389$60$60$60$60$3,628
Financing$3,436$2,764$2,046$1,279$463$9,988
Depreciation$11,327$4,889$4,363$3,965$3,640$28,184
Fuel$3,180$3,276$3,374$3,475$3,580$16,884
True Cost to Own®$25,271$15,867$13,164$12,246$13,533$80,080

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,205$1,242$1,278$1,317$1,357$6,399
Maintenance$2,614$3,395$1,581$1,579$3,902$13,070
Repairs$423$616$718$837$977$3,571
Taxes & Fees$3,650$64$64$64$64$3,907
Financing$3,700$2,976$2,204$1,378$498$10,756
Depreciation$12,198$5,265$4,698$4,270$3,920$30,352
Fuel$3,424$3,528$3,633$3,742$3,856$18,183
True Cost to Own®$27,215$17,087$14,176$13,188$14,574$86,240

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,223$1,260$1,296$1,336$1,376$6,491
Maintenance$2,651$3,444$1,603$1,602$3,958$13,257
Repairs$429$625$728$849$991$3,622
Taxes & Fees$3,702$65$65$65$65$3,963
Financing$3,753$3,019$2,235$1,397$506$10,910
Depreciation$12,372$5,341$4,766$4,331$3,976$30,786
Fuel$3,473$3,578$3,685$3,796$3,911$18,443
True Cost to Own®$27,603$17,331$14,379$13,376$14,782$87,472

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$990$1,020$1,050$1,082$1,114$5,257
Maintenance$2,147$2,789$1,298$1,297$3,205$10,736
Repairs$347$506$590$688$803$2,934
Taxes & Fees$2,998$53$53$53$53$3,210
Financing$3,039$2,445$1,810$1,132$409$8,835
Depreciation$10,020$4,325$3,859$3,507$3,220$24,932
Fuel$2,813$2,898$2,984$3,074$3,167$14,936
True Cost to Own®$22,355$14,036$11,645$10,833$11,971$70,840

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,188$1,224$1,260$1,299$1,337$6,308
Maintenance$2,576$3,346$1,558$1,557$3,846$12,884
Repairs$417$607$708$825$963$3,520
Taxes & Fees$3,598$63$63$63$63$3,852
Financing$3,647$2,934$2,172$1,358$491$10,603
Depreciation$12,024$5,190$4,631$4,209$3,864$29,918
Fuel$3,375$3,478$3,581$3,689$3,801$17,923
True Cost to Own®$26,826$16,843$13,974$13,000$14,366$85,008

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$922$950$979$1,008$4,754
Maintenance$1,942$2,522$1,174$1,173$2,898$9,709
Repairs$314$458$534$622$726$2,653
Taxes & Fees$2,711$48$48$48$48$2,903
Financing$2,749$2,211$1,637$1,023$370$7,990
Depreciation$9,062$3,911$3,490$3,172$2,912$22,547
Fuel$2,544$2,621$2,699$2,780$2,864$13,508
True Cost to Own®$20,217$12,693$10,531$9,797$10,826$64,064

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,205$1,242$1,278$1,317$1,357$6,399
Maintenance$2,614$3,395$1,581$1,579$3,902$13,070
Repairs$423$616$718$837$977$3,571
Taxes & Fees$3,650$64$64$64$64$3,907
Financing$3,700$2,976$2,204$1,378$498$10,756
Depreciation$12,198$5,265$4,698$4,270$3,920$30,352
Fuel$3,424$3,528$3,633$3,742$3,856$18,183
True Cost to Own®$27,215$17,087$14,176$13,188$14,574$86,240

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,214$1,251$1,287$1,327$1,366$6,445
Maintenance$2,632$3,419$1,592$1,590$3,930$13,164
Repairs$426$620$723$843$984$3,597
Taxes & Fees$3,676$65$65$65$65$3,935
Financing$3,727$2,998$2,219$1,387$502$10,833
Depreciation$12,285$5,303$4,732$4,301$3,948$30,569
Fuel$3,449$3,553$3,659$3,769$3,883$18,313
True Cost to Own®$27,409$17,209$14,278$13,282$14,678$86,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$21,680

Taxes & Fees

$2,791

Financing

$7,683

Fuel

$12,988

Insurance

$4,571

Repairs

$2,551

Maintenance

$9,336

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$861$887$913$941$969$4,571
Maintenance$1,867$2,425$1,129$1,128$2,787$9,336
Repairs$302$440$513$598$698$2,551
Taxes & Fees$2,607$46$46$46$46$2,791
Financing$2,643$2,126$1,574$984$356$7,683
Depreciation$8,713$3,761$3,356$3,050$2,800$21,680
Fuel$2,446$2,520$2,595$2,673$2,754$12,988
True Cost to Own®$19,439$12,205$10,126$9,420$10,410$61,600

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,180$1,215$1,251$1,289$1,328$6,262
Maintenance$2,558$3,322$1,547$1,545$3,818$12,790
Repairs$414$603$703$819$956$3,495
Taxes & Fees$3,572$63$63$63$63$3,824
Financing$3,621$2,913$2,156$1,348$488$10,526
Depreciation$11,937$5,153$4,598$4,179$3,836$29,702
Fuel$3,351$3,452$3,555$3,662$3,773$17,794
True Cost to Own®$26,631$16,721$13,873$12,905$14,262$84,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,214$1,251$1,287$1,327$1,366$6,445
Maintenance$2,632$3,419$1,592$1,590$3,930$13,164
Repairs$426$620$723$843$984$3,597
Taxes & Fees$3,676$65$65$65$65$3,935
Financing$3,727$2,998$2,219$1,387$502$10,833
Depreciation$12,285$5,303$4,732$4,301$3,948$30,569
Fuel$3,449$3,553$3,659$3,769$3,883$18,313
True Cost to Own®$27,409$17,209$14,278$13,282$14,678$86,856

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,188$1,224$1,260$1,299$1,337$6,308
Maintenance$2,576$3,346$1,558$1,557$3,846$12,884
Repairs$417$607$708$825$963$3,520
Taxes & Fees$3,598$63$63$63$63$3,852
Financing$3,647$2,934$2,172$1,358$491$10,603
Depreciation$12,024$5,190$4,631$4,209$3,864$29,918
Fuel$3,375$3,478$3,581$3,689$3,801$17,923
True Cost to Own®$26,826$16,843$13,974$13,000$14,366$85,008

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$922$950$979$1,008$4,754
Maintenance$1,942$2,522$1,174$1,173$2,898$9,709
Repairs$314$458$534$622$726$2,653
Taxes & Fees$2,711$48$48$48$48$2,903
Financing$2,749$2,211$1,637$1,023$370$7,990
Depreciation$9,062$3,911$3,490$3,172$2,912$22,547
Fuel$2,544$2,621$2,699$2,780$2,864$13,508
True Cost to Own®$20,217$12,693$10,531$9,797$10,826$64,064

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,248$1,286$1,324$1,364$1,405$6,628
Maintenance$2,707$3,516$1,637$1,636$4,041$13,537
Repairs$438$638$744$867$1,012$3,699
Taxes & Fees$3,780$67$67$67$67$4,047
Financing$3,832$3,083$2,282$1,427$516$11,140
Depreciation$12,634$5,453$4,866$4,423$4,060$31,436
Fuel$3,547$3,654$3,763$3,876$3,993$18,833
True Cost to Own®$28,187$17,697$14,683$13,659$15,095$89,320

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$861$887$913$941$969$4,571
Maintenance$1,867$2,425$1,129$1,128$2,787$9,336
Repairs$302$440$513$598$698$2,551
Taxes & Fees$2,607$46$46$46$46$2,791
Financing$2,643$2,126$1,574$984$356$7,683
Depreciation$8,713$3,761$3,356$3,050$2,800$21,680
Fuel$2,446$2,520$2,595$2,673$2,754$12,988
True Cost to Own®$19,439$12,205$10,126$9,420$10,410$61,600

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$973$1,002$1,032$1,063$1,095$5,165
Maintenance$2,110$2,740$1,276$1,275$3,149$10,550
Repairs$341$497$580$676$789$2,883
Taxes & Fees$2,946$52$52$52$52$3,154
Financing$2,987$2,402$1,779$1,112$402$8,682
Depreciation$9,846$4,250$3,792$3,446$3,164$24,498
Fuel$2,764$2,848$2,932$3,020$3,112$14,676
True Cost to Own®$21,966$13,792$11,442$10,645$11,763$69,608

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,025$1,056$1,086$1,120$1,153$5,439
Maintenance$2,222$2,886$1,344$1,342$3,317$11,110
Repairs$359$524$610$712$831$3,036
Taxes & Fees$3,102$55$55$55$55$3,321
Financing$3,145$2,530$1,873$1,171$424$9,143
Depreciation$10,368$4,476$3,994$3,630$3,332$25,799
Fuel$2,911$2,999$3,088$3,181$3,277$15,456
True Cost to Own®$23,132$14,524$12,050$11,210$12,388$73,304

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,137$1,171$1,205$1,242$1,279$6,034
Maintenance$2,464$3,201$1,490$1,489$3,679$12,324
Repairs$399$581$677$789$921$3,367
Taxes & Fees$3,441$61$61$61$61$3,684
Financing$3,489$2,806$2,078$1,299$470$10,142
Depreciation$11,501$4,965$4,430$4,026$3,696$28,618
Fuel$3,229$3,326$3,425$3,528$3,635$17,144
True Cost to Own®$25,659$16,111$13,366$12,434$13,741$81,312

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$913$940$968$997$1,027$4,845
Maintenance$1,979$2,571$1,197$1,196$2,954$9,896
Repairs$320$466$544$634$740$2,704
Taxes & Fees$2,763$49$49$49$49$2,958
Financing$2,802$2,254$1,668$1,043$377$8,144
Depreciation$9,236$3,987$3,557$3,233$2,968$22,981
Fuel$2,593$2,671$2,751$2,833$2,919$13,767
True Cost to Own®$20,605$12,937$10,734$9,985$11,035$65,296

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,059$1,091$1,123$1,157$1,192$5,622
Maintenance$2,296$2,983$1,389$1,387$3,428$11,483
Repairs$371$541$631$736$859$3,138
Taxes & Fees$3,207$57$57$57$57$3,433
Financing$3,251$2,615$1,936$1,210$438$9,450
Depreciation$10,717$4,626$4,128$3,752$3,444$26,666
Fuel$3,009$3,100$3,192$3,288$3,387$15,975
True Cost to Own®$23,910$15,012$12,455$11,587$12,804$75,768

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$964$993$1,023$1,054$1,085$5,120
Maintenance$2,091$2,716$1,264$1,263$3,121$10,456
Repairs$338$493$575$670$782$2,857
Taxes & Fees$2,920$52$52$52$52$3,126
Financing$2,960$2,381$1,763$1,102$399$8,605
Depreciation$9,759$4,212$3,759$3,416$3,136$24,282
Fuel$2,740$2,822$2,906$2,994$3,084$14,547
True Cost to Own®$21,772$13,670$11,341$10,550$11,659$68,992

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$905$931$960$988$4,662
Maintenance$1,904$2,474$1,152$1,151$2,843$9,523
Repairs$308$449$523$610$712$2,602
Taxes & Fees$2,659$47$47$47$47$2,847
Financing$2,696$2,169$1,605$1,004$363$7,837
Depreciation$8,887$3,836$3,423$3,111$2,856$22,114
Fuel$2,495$2,570$2,647$2,726$2,809$13,248
True Cost to Own®$19,828$12,449$10,329$9,608$10,618$62,832

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,068$1,100$1,132$1,167$1,202$5,668
Maintenance$2,315$3,007$1,400$1,399$3,456$11,577
Repairs$374$546$636$742$866$3,163
Taxes & Fees$3,233$57$57$57$57$3,461
Financing$3,277$2,636$1,952$1,220$441$9,527
Depreciation$10,804$4,664$4,161$3,782$3,472$26,883
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$24,104$15,134$12,556$11,681$12,908$76,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$887$914$940$969$998$4,708
Maintenance$1,923$2,498$1,163$1,162$2,871$9,616
Repairs$311$453$528$616$719$2,628
Taxes & Fees$2,685$47$47$47$47$2,875
Financing$2,722$2,190$1,621$1,014$367$7,913
Depreciation$8,974$3,874$3,457$3,142$2,884$22,330
Fuel$2,519$2,596$2,673$2,753$2,837$13,378
True Cost to Own®$20,022$12,571$10,430$9,703$10,722$63,448

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,085$1,118$1,150$1,186$1,221$5,759
Maintenance$2,352$3,056$1,423$1,421$3,512$11,763
Repairs$381$554$646$753$879$3,214
Taxes & Fees$3,285$58$58$58$58$3,517
Financing$3,330$2,679$1,983$1,240$449$9,681
Depreciation$10,978$4,739$4,229$3,843$3,528$27,317
Fuel$3,082$3,175$3,270$3,368$3,470$16,365
True Cost to Own®$24,493$15,378$12,759$11,869$13,117$77,616

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$973$1,002$1,032$1,063$1,095$5,165
Maintenance$2,110$2,740$1,276$1,275$3,149$10,550
Repairs$341$497$580$676$789$2,883
Taxes & Fees$2,946$52$52$52$52$3,154
Financing$2,987$2,402$1,779$1,112$402$8,682
Depreciation$9,846$4,250$3,792$3,446$3,164$24,498
Fuel$2,764$2,848$2,932$3,020$3,112$14,676
True Cost to Own®$21,966$13,792$11,442$10,645$11,763$69,608

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$887$914$940$969$998$4,708
Maintenance$1,923$2,498$1,163$1,162$2,871$9,616
Repairs$311$453$528$616$719$2,628
Taxes & Fees$2,685$47$47$47$47$2,875
Financing$2,722$2,190$1,621$1,014$367$7,913
Depreciation$8,974$3,874$3,457$3,142$2,884$22,330
Fuel$2,519$2,596$2,673$2,753$2,837$13,378
True Cost to Own®$20,022$12,571$10,430$9,703$10,722$63,448

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,145$1,180$1,214$1,252$1,289$6,079
Maintenance$2,483$3,225$1,502$1,500$3,707$12,417
Repairs$402$585$682$795$928$3,393
Taxes & Fees$3,467$61$61$61$61$3,712
Financing$3,515$2,828$2,093$1,309$473$10,218
Depreciation$11,588$5,002$4,463$4,057$3,724$28,834
Fuel$3,253$3,352$3,451$3,555$3,663$17,274
True Cost to Own®$25,854$16,233$13,468$12,529$13,845$81,928

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,093$1,126$1,160$1,195$1,231$5,805
Maintenance$2,371$3,080$1,434$1,433$3,539$11,857
Repairs$384$559$652$759$886$3,240
Taxes & Fees$3,311$58$58$58$58$3,545
Financing$3,357$2,700$1,999$1,250$452$9,757
Depreciation$11,066$4,776$4,262$3,874$3,556$27,534
Fuel$3,106$3,200$3,296$3,395$3,498$16,495
True Cost to Own®$24,688$15,500$12,860$11,963$13,221$78,232

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,111$1,144$1,178$1,214$1,250$5,897
Maintenance$2,408$3,128$1,456$1,455$3,595$12,043
Repairs$390$568$662$771$900$3,291
Taxes & Fees$3,363$59$59$59$59$3,600
Financing$3,409$2,743$2,030$1,269$459$9,911
Depreciation$11,240$4,852$4,329$3,935$3,612$27,967
Fuel$3,155$3,251$3,348$3,448$3,553$16,755
True Cost to Own®$25,076$15,744$13,063$12,152$13,429$79,464

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,214$1,251$1,287$1,327$1,366$6,445
Maintenance$2,632$3,419$1,592$1,590$3,930$13,164
Repairs$426$620$723$843$984$3,597
Taxes & Fees$3,676$65$65$65$65$3,935
Financing$3,727$2,998$2,219$1,387$502$10,833
Depreciation$12,285$5,303$4,732$4,301$3,948$30,569
Fuel$3,449$3,553$3,659$3,769$3,883$18,313
True Cost to Own®$27,409$17,209$14,278$13,282$14,678$86,856

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$870$896$922$950$979$4,617
Maintenance$1,886$2,449$1,140$1,139$2,815$9,429
Repairs$305$444$518$604$705$2,577
Taxes & Fees$2,633$46$46$46$46$2,819
Financing$2,669$2,147$1,590$994$360$7,760
Depreciation$8,800$3,799$3,390$3,081$2,828$21,897
Fuel$2,470$2,545$2,621$2,700$2,782$13,118
True Cost to Own®$19,633$12,327$10,227$9,514$10,514$62,216

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$878$905$931$960$988$4,662
Maintenance$1,904$2,474$1,152$1,151$2,843$9,523
Repairs$308$449$523$610$712$2,602
Taxes & Fees$2,659$47$47$47$47$2,847
Financing$2,696$2,169$1,605$1,004$363$7,837
Depreciation$8,887$3,836$3,423$3,111$2,856$22,114
Fuel$2,495$2,570$2,647$2,726$2,809$13,248
True Cost to Own®$19,828$12,449$10,329$9,608$10,618$62,832

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,068$1,100$1,132$1,167$1,202$5,668
Maintenance$2,315$3,007$1,400$1,399$3,456$11,577
Repairs$374$546$636$742$866$3,163
Taxes & Fees$3,233$57$57$57$57$3,461
Financing$3,277$2,636$1,952$1,220$441$9,527
Depreciation$10,804$4,664$4,161$3,782$3,472$26,883
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$24,104$15,134$12,556$11,681$12,908$76,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,068$1,100$1,132$1,167$1,202$5,668
Maintenance$2,315$3,007$1,400$1,399$3,456$11,577
Repairs$374$546$636$742$866$3,163
Taxes & Fees$3,233$57$57$57$57$3,461
Financing$3,277$2,636$1,952$1,220$441$9,527
Depreciation$10,804$4,664$4,161$3,782$3,472$26,883
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$24,104$15,134$12,556$11,681$12,908$76,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,068$1,100$1,132$1,167$1,202$5,668
Maintenance$2,315$3,007$1,400$1,399$3,456$11,577
Repairs$374$546$636$742$866$3,163
Taxes & Fees$3,233$57$57$57$57$3,461
Financing$3,277$2,636$1,952$1,220$441$9,527
Depreciation$10,804$4,664$4,161$3,782$3,472$26,883
Fuel$3,033$3,125$3,218$3,315$3,415$16,105
True Cost to Own®$24,104$15,134$12,556$11,681$12,908$76,384

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$956$985$1,013$1,045$1,076$5,074
Maintenance$2,072$2,692$1,253$1,252$3,094$10,363
Repairs$335$488$569$664$775$2,832
Taxes & Fees$2,894$51$51$51$51$3,098
Financing$2,934$2,360$1,747$1,092$395$8,528
Depreciation$9,671$4,175$3,725$3,386$3,108$24,065
Fuel$2,715$2,797$2,880$2,967$3,057$14,417
True Cost to Own®$21,577$13,548$11,240$10,456$11,555$68,376

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,033$1,064$1,096$1,129$1,163$5,485
Maintenance$2,240$2,910$1,355$1,354$3,344$11,203
Repairs$362$528$616$718$838$3,061
Taxes & Fees$3,128$55$55$55$55$3,349
Financing$3,172$2,551$1,889$1,181$427$9,220
Depreciation$10,456$4,513$4,027$3,660$3,360$26,016
Fuel$2,935$3,024$3,114$3,208$3,305$15,586
True Cost to Own®$23,327$14,646$12,151$11,304$12,492$73,920

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,283$1,322$1,360$1,402$1,444$6,811
Maintenance$2,782$3,613$1,682$1,681$4,153$13,911
Repairs$450$656$764$891$1,040$3,801
Taxes & Fees$3,884$69$69$69$69$4,159
Financing$3,938$3,168$2,345$1,466$530$11,448
Depreciation$12,982$5,604$5,000$4,545$4,172$32,303
Fuel$3,645$3,755$3,867$3,983$4,103$19,352
True Cost to Own®$28,964$18,185$15,088$14,036$15,511$91,784

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,145$1,180$1,214$1,252$1,289$6,079
Maintenance$2,483$3,225$1,502$1,500$3,707$12,417
Repairs$402$585$682$795$928$3,393
Taxes & Fees$3,467$61$61$61$61$3,712
Financing$3,515$2,828$2,093$1,309$473$10,218
Depreciation$11,588$5,002$4,463$4,057$3,724$28,834
Fuel$3,253$3,352$3,451$3,555$3,663$17,274
True Cost to Own®$25,854$16,233$13,468$12,529$13,845$81,928

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,016$1,047$1,077$1,110$1,143$5,394
Maintenance$2,203$2,862$1,332$1,331$3,289$11,016
Repairs$356$519$605$706$824$3,010
Taxes & Fees$3,076$54$54$54$54$3,293
Financing$3,119$2,509$1,857$1,161$420$9,066
Depreciation$10,281$4,438$3,960$3,599$3,304$25,582
Fuel$2,886$2,974$3,062$3,154$3,250$15,326
True Cost to Own®$22,938$14,402$11,949$11,116$12,284$72,688

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,033$1,064$1,096$1,129$1,163$5,485
Maintenance$2,240$2,910$1,355$1,354$3,344$11,203
Repairs$362$528$616$718$838$3,061
Taxes & Fees$3,128$55$55$55$55$3,349
Financing$3,172$2,551$1,889$1,181$427$9,220
Depreciation$10,456$4,513$4,027$3,660$3,360$26,016
Fuel$2,935$3,024$3,114$3,208$3,305$15,586
True Cost to Own®$23,327$14,646$12,151$11,304$12,492$73,920

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,102$1,135$1,169$1,204$1,240$5,851
Maintenance$2,390$3,104$1,445$1,444$3,567$11,950
Repairs$387$563$657$765$893$3,265
Taxes & Fees$3,337$59$59$59$59$3,572
Financing$3,383$2,721$2,015$1,260$456$9,834
Depreciation$11,153$4,814$4,296$3,904$3,584$27,750
Fuel$3,131$3,226$3,322$3,421$3,525$16,625
True Cost to Own®$24,882$15,622$12,961$12,058$13,325$78,848

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 3500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$982$1,011$1,041$1,073$1,105$5,211
Maintenance$2,128$2,764$1,287$1,286$3,177$10,643
Repairs$344$502$585$682$796$2,908
Taxes & Fees$2,972$52$52$52$52$3,182
Financing$3,013$2,424$1,794$1,122$406$8,759
Depreciation$9,933$4,288$3,826$3,477$3,192$24,715
Fuel$2,788$2,873$2,958$3,047$3,140$14,806
True Cost to Own®$22,160$13,914$11,544$10,739$11,867$70,224

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

