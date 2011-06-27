  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,740
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,780
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,000
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating533
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.45.6 ft.44.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
2 rear headrestsyesnono
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesnoyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesnono
post-collision safety systemyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
Emergency braking assistyesnoyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersnoyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesnono
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
On The Job Packageyesnoyes
Protection Packageyesnoyes
Bluetooth for Phone Packagenoyesyes
Work Truck Preferred Packagenoyesyes
Skid Plate Packagenoyesyes
Work Truck Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
radio data systemyesnono
7 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesnono
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
rear view camerayesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyesnono
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
Sun sensoryesnono
rear parking sensorsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesnono
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
heated steering wheelyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Power mirrorsyesnono
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesnono
Carpeted Floor Covering w/Vinyl Front Floormatsnoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Changernoyesyes
OnStarnoyesyes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entrynoyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radionoyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
vinylnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Rear head room40.6 in.nono
Rear hip Room65.5 in.nono
Rear leg room39.0 in.nono
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.nono
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Chromed 3" Round Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesnono
Bed Rug Coveryesyesyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Premium Cloth Coveryesnoyes
Folding Soft Cloth Tonneau Coveryesnoyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Boxyesyesyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesnoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnono
Z71 Chrome Decalyesnoyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyesnoyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Vinyl Coveryesnoyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryesyesyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyesnoyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyesyesyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
Pickup Box Deletenoyesyes
Rear Window Electric Defoggernoyesyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassnoyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tirenoyesyes
Rear Bumper Deletenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.225.0 in.225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.16000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6722 lbs.6525 lbs.6092 lbs.
Gross weight10800 lbs.13400 lbs.10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height77.4 in.77.4 in.77.4 in.
Maximum payload4078 lbs.6876 lbs.4609 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.133.7 in.133.7 in.
Width80.0 in.95.9 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.75.0 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Exterior Colors
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
LT265/70R E tiresyesnoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted steel wheelsnoyesyes
partial wheel coversnoyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
LT235/80R E tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,740
Starting MSRP
$34,780
Starting MSRP
$34,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 3500HD InventorySee Sierra 3500HD InventorySee Sierra 3500HD Inventory

Related Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles