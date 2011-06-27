Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Consumer Reviews
The new diesel is "wow"
This non dually 3500 with the new diesel is a blast and very man like. I just purchased a 2006 3500 dump for my construction business. I love the fuel economy and the way it pulls my big trailers I didn't care for the new body style so I found a new 06. I added a pickup this month and all they had were 07 & 08. I bought the 08. Holy cow is the power different. This truck is sharp and can pull a trailer. It gets worked on job sites and I pile the mile on. Good fuel economy and pretty comfortable for a 3500. I will buy more as I update my fleet from Ford to GMC.
GMC Sierra
The GMC truck is a great truck to own. I've had it for a few months now and so far it's been a good experience. It's the first time I've had a truck with four-wheel drive and with the winter we've had, I don't know how I managed without it! The handling is excellent for a vehicle its size. Gas mileage is acceptable for this type of vehicle (3500 HD). I would certainly buy another GMC vehicle again and recommend it highly.
