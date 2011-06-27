  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sierra 3500HD
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500HDS for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,539 - $12,075
Used Sierra 3500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The new diesel is "wow"

Brian, 10/17/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This non dually 3500 with the new diesel is a blast and very man like. I just purchased a 2006 3500 dump for my construction business. I love the fuel economy and the way it pulls my big trailers I didn't care for the new body style so I found a new 06. I added a pickup this month and all they had were 07 & 08. I bought the 08. Holy cow is the power different. This truck is sharp and can pull a trailer. It gets worked on job sites and I pile the mile on. Good fuel economy and pretty comfortable for a 3500. I will buy more as I update my fleet from Ford to GMC.

Report Abuse

GMC Sierra

Jack, 12/31/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The GMC truck is a great truck to own. I've had it for a few months now and so far it's been a good experience. It's the first time I've had a truck with four-wheel drive and with the winter we've had, I don't know how I managed without it! The handling is excellent for a vehicle its size. Gas mileage is acceptable for this type of vehicle (3500 HD). I would certainly buy another GMC vehicle again and recommend it highly.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500HDS for sale

Related Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles