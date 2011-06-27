Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
A Truck that puts a smile on your face!
I have owned this truck since 2006 and now have 56000 miles on it. The Duramax/Allison combo outshines the rest. I have hauled volleyball teams, 15000lbs 5th wheel up the Cascades, to work everyday and a multiple runs crosscounty and I smile everytime I start this truck up. Do I have complaints? One, the roof liner fit and finish leaves alot to be desired :( I have drove the rest and this is hands down the best. A Quiet diesel that can smoke the tires. I laugh when the Toyota boys try to pull something heavy up the mountains, they just don't have it. It will be the last truck I own.
A disaster
I am absoultely horrified that I have a brand new vehicle that actually just shuts itself off while I am driving. It has now been into the dealership twice with only 1200 miles on it. Since they can not get codes out of the computer they can not isolate the problem and fix it. This truck has been a nightmare. It has been to the dealership twice now for repair. I still do not have it back and they still can not figure out what is wrong.
My retirement truck that I love !!
Best truck I have ever owned, period. Not sure what these other bad reviews are about? I have had no major problems. This truck pulls my 5th wheel better than anything on the road. Many Diesel magazines have given this truck its best in class award, and for good reason. Its a very comfortable truck to drive and loves to be hot rodded around. I'm at 45000 miles looking forward to many years of driving and towing with this. I added a Delco navigation unit plus a Delco 6 cd changer, it was well worth the price.
Great Truck
Excellent drivability. This truck has more power than the comparable Ford or Dodge, better mileage, and is MUCH quieter! (I'm a Dodge man) Mileage varies from 22 (cruise at 55mph, no load) to 12 (90mph with truck loaded and 14,000lb trailer). Plently of room in the cab and a full length bed too! Only problem with the truck is the moonroof has stuck open 3 times and lots of wind noise when open. The moonroof cover is designed more like a screen - the sun sure gets hot at an angle that directly shines on driver. The original tires had sidewall integrity problems at 55K. Goodyear great with warranty issues. The fuel gage takes a while to show that the tank is actually full (10min - 1hour).
