Used 1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size6.5 l
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.6 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Victory Red
