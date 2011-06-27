  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height75.8 in.71.7 in.75.8 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.168.5 in.155.5 in.
Length212.6 in.255.4 in.237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.94.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Slate Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
