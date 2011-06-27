  1. Home
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(57%)4(0%)3(14%)2(29%)1(0%)
3.9
7 reviews
Lots of wows but some why did they do this's?

billngb, 09/14/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Be sure to take this truck on an extended test drive. I was in the car business for 30 years and must be a slow learner but didn't heed my own advice. The cabin is very nice and comfortable which is important because we are driving long distances pulling a 5th wheel. Performance and towing capability are good but I think the published tow rating is optimistic. I am pulling a 14,500# unit and feel I am undersized. GMC rates this truck to pull 17,100- it's a diesel. The engine and trans are fine but the suspension is light. My other sore spot is the the sloppy steering. It's light without an load and terrible when pulling. I wouldn't recommend this product and will be not keeping it for long.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Who says Valentines are always red!

Daniel E Garcia, 02/22/2017
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Picked up a stone blue 2016 2500 Denali from Bayer Motors in Comanche TX. Best truck ever, as my wife says. 500 mile drive to dealer was definitely worth it. Looking for a big loaded truck? Call Jeremy. It’s been a year and this truck has been a real workhorse. Pulling trees and clearing/hauling are no problem. Has been our best truck to date

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Life long GM fan is loosing faith.

Joe Davis, 05/17/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Some painted bumpers do not hold up. Eight months old and my bumper has no less than twenty chips. Some as big as a quarter. The dealer did not want to stand behind it and said don't bring it back here... Wow.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Work Truck

Michael Little, 07/20/2016
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
4

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
3rd 2500HD SLT and Love it

Kevin Pickens, 06/13/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
