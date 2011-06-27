Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

billngb , 09/14/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Be sure to take this truck on an extended test drive. I was in the car business for 30 years and must be a slow learner but didn't heed my own advice. The cabin is very nice and comfortable which is important because we are driving long distances pulling a 5th wheel. Performance and towing capability are good but I think the published tow rating is optimistic. I am pulling a 14,500# unit and feel I am undersized. GMC rates this truck to pull 17,100- it's a diesel. The engine and trans are fine but the suspension is light. My other sore spot is the the sloppy steering. It's light without an load and terrible when pulling. I wouldn't recommend this product and will be not keeping it for long.