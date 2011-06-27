Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Lots of wows but some why did they do this's?
Be sure to take this truck on an extended test drive. I was in the car business for 30 years and must be a slow learner but didn't heed my own advice. The cabin is very nice and comfortable which is important because we are driving long distances pulling a 5th wheel. Performance and towing capability are good but I think the published tow rating is optimistic. I am pulling a 14,500# unit and feel I am undersized. GMC rates this truck to pull 17,100- it's a diesel. The engine and trans are fine but the suspension is light. My other sore spot is the the sloppy steering. It's light without an load and terrible when pulling. I wouldn't recommend this product and will be not keeping it for long.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Who says Valentines are always red!
Picked up a stone blue 2016 2500 Denali from Bayer Motors in Comanche TX. Best truck ever, as my wife says. 500 mile drive to dealer was definitely worth it. Looking for a big loaded truck? Call Jeremy. It’s been a year and this truck has been a real workhorse. Pulling trees and clearing/hauling are no problem. Has been our best truck to date
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Life long GM fan is loosing faith.
Some painted bumpers do not hold up. Eight months old and my bumper has no less than twenty chips. Some as big as a quarter. The dealer did not want to stand behind it and said don't bring it back here... Wow.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Work Truck
4
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
3rd 2500HD SLT and Love it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner