Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent HD choice & great value Dave , 07/25/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got one of the first 08 2500HDs off the line as a custom order back in Aug. 07. For what I paid, this truck is an amazing value when compared to the F250s and Ram 2500s out there. The gas V8 has plenty of power and tows a 5000 lb trailer with ease. At first I had a problem with the transmission not downshifting easily in the 25-50 mph range, but the dealer flashed the ECU and now it's more responsive (although a bit less smooth- shifting - before it was like silk). Fuel economy has been mostly around 10-11 in the city, anywhere from 12-18 on the highway (the faster you go, the worse it gets). Most impressive is the quality. The interior and overall feel of the 2500HD is very solid.

Not a fan notafan , 02/13/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The fuel economy of this truck leaves a lot to be desired. My truck is GPS'd so I am only able to drive the speed limit without getting in trouble. The best I have ever got for fuel economy is 14.8 mpg (imperial gallons). The quality of the truck is less than desirable. In cold weather (less than -20c) the back doors will not latch completely without slamming them hard. I actually knocked the molding off the door trying to get it latched. When the doors are closed they squeak and rattle so bad you have to turn the radio up. I have had to install a second battery to get the truck to start after sitting for more than 3 days. The airbag computer already stopped working and needed replacing.

A refined, well built truck MountainMan , 09/20/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Well designed, well built truck that is a pleasure to drive, but it struggles to pull my small 6000lb 5th wheel trailer over some moutain passes. ATF temps up around 215 deg although total weight well within published rating. Front end styling is ugly.

15 months later, still a great truck godblesstx , 12/24/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is definitely a Cowboy Cadillac. Performance wise, the gas V8 has all the power you'd need and tows my 7K # trailer with ease. The tranny shifts smooth but as another reviewer said, make sure you get the TCM flash for better kickdown response. The 2500HD 'pure pick up' interior on the SLE not only looks great, it's durable and functional as well. The front seats are great for long road trips. I'm getting about 12 mpg around town and up to 17.5 mpg highway at speeds up to 65. Above that, it nosedives into the 12-14 range. Overall, I'm completely happy with my truck after 15 months. I've had no problems and plan to keep this for a long time.