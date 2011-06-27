Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Excellent HD choice & great value
I got one of the first 08 2500HDs off the line as a custom order back in Aug. 07. For what I paid, this truck is an amazing value when compared to the F250s and Ram 2500s out there. The gas V8 has plenty of power and tows a 5000 lb trailer with ease. At first I had a problem with the transmission not downshifting easily in the 25-50 mph range, but the dealer flashed the ECU and now it's more responsive (although a bit less smooth- shifting - before it was like silk). Fuel economy has been mostly around 10-11 in the city, anywhere from 12-18 on the highway (the faster you go, the worse it gets). Most impressive is the quality. The interior and overall feel of the 2500HD is very solid.
Not a fan
The fuel economy of this truck leaves a lot to be desired. My truck is GPS'd so I am only able to drive the speed limit without getting in trouble. The best I have ever got for fuel economy is 14.8 mpg (imperial gallons). The quality of the truck is less than desirable. In cold weather (less than -20c) the back doors will not latch completely without slamming them hard. I actually knocked the molding off the door trying to get it latched. When the doors are closed they squeak and rattle so bad you have to turn the radio up. I have had to install a second battery to get the truck to start after sitting for more than 3 days. The airbag computer already stopped working and needed replacing.
A refined, well built truck
Well designed, well built truck that is a pleasure to drive, but it struggles to pull my small 6000lb 5th wheel trailer over some moutain passes. ATF temps up around 215 deg although total weight well within published rating. Front end styling is ugly.
15 months later, still a great truck
This is definitely a Cowboy Cadillac. Performance wise, the gas V8 has all the power you'd need and tows my 7K # trailer with ease. The tranny shifts smooth but as another reviewer said, make sure you get the TCM flash for better kickdown response. The 2500HD 'pure pick up' interior on the SLE not only looks great, it's durable and functional as well. The front seats are great for long road trips. I'm getting about 12 mpg around town and up to 17.5 mpg highway at speeds up to 65. Above that, it nosedives into the 12-14 range. Overall, I'm completely happy with my truck after 15 months. I've had no problems and plan to keep this for a long time.
Sharp comfortable work truck
I am just approaching its first 1000 miles, so 13.8 ave. mpg of the 6.0L gas engine in wet to snowy suburban/hwy driving may improve in milder/dry weather as it gets broken in. The SLE1 interior trim is a step up from your average work truck with comfortable seats and leather wrapped steering wheel. A smooth quiet ride for a heavy duty truck under most conditions. Feels heavy, but stable and turns on a dime when you want it to. The 26 gal tank may seem limiting, but that is still good for mid-300 mile range, farther than most people would drive without taking a break. Overall it would be hard to find a better truck.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner