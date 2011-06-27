Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Excellent family recreation truck irideharley , 06/29/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Was considering the Dodge Cummins for it's tough reputation but couldn't swallow the tight back seat for a growing family. A friend had the Chevy Duramax and I haven't looked back since. The GMC Duramax and 6 speed Allison tranny are incredible. Quiet ride, plenty of room in the back seat, power a plenty to pull the bass boat with a camper on top. With or without a load, city and hgwy driving we still average 18 mpg, and at least temporarily diesel is cheaper than unleaded in my neck of the woods. Absolutely no buyers remorse with this truck. Two thumbs up all around. Report Abuse

2006 GMC reveiw John , 10/09/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck has been everything and more than I expected. I tow a 27 foot camper and it pulls it with ease. Driving this GMC truck is a pure pleasure. Rides as good, if not better than, my Chevy Tahoe.

It works Darryl Clapp , 05/13/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have bought GMC or Chevy my entire life excpet for 2 Fords I bought that were cheaply made, broke down with either engine or A/C problems. The Fords were cheaper with certain truck models but with the truck workmanship and problems with dealers fixing warranted items. I stayed or went back to GMC. The 2500 H/D 4WD Crew Cab I bought is the best GMC or Chevy had to offer. They are over priced but working with the right dealer you might find one you can live with.Some of the Dodges looked nice, but the way they are priced and the overall sales depts over the country are not customer friendly, nor will they work with you on the price.Its thier price or you walk out. Forgien trucks or just that .

2006 2500HD Duramax Jlaw , 09/18/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful 2nd Duramax, had a 2002. Good truck still original brakes at 56k miles. Interior has held up well, get the leather if possible. Engine and trans bullet proof. I tow 10,000 lb camper and boats at 70 MPH all the way to Florida from Texas. Debating going back to gas engine do not tow as much these days. Great truck overall.