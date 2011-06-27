  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Sierra 2500HD
5(57%)4(43%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Excellent family recreation truck

irideharley, 06/29/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Was considering the Dodge Cummins for it's tough reputation but couldn't swallow the tight back seat for a growing family. A friend had the Chevy Duramax and I haven't looked back since. The GMC Duramax and 6 speed Allison tranny are incredible. Quiet ride, plenty of room in the back seat, power a plenty to pull the bass boat with a camper on top. With or without a load, city and hgwy driving we still average 18 mpg, and at least temporarily diesel is cheaper than unleaded in my neck of the woods. Absolutely no buyers remorse with this truck. Two thumbs up all around.

2006 GMC reveiw

John, 10/09/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This truck has been everything and more than I expected. I tow a 27 foot camper and it pulls it with ease. Driving this GMC truck is a pure pleasure. Rides as good, if not better than, my Chevy Tahoe.

It works

Darryl Clapp, 05/13/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have bought GMC or Chevy my entire life excpet for 2 Fords I bought that were cheaply made, broke down with either engine or A/C problems. The Fords were cheaper with certain truck models but with the truck workmanship and problems with dealers fixing warranted items. I stayed or went back to GMC. The 2500 H/D 4WD Crew Cab I bought is the best GMC or Chevy had to offer. They are over priced but working with the right dealer you might find one you can live with.Some of the Dodges looked nice, but the way they are priced and the overall sales depts over the country are not customer friendly, nor will they work with you on the price.Its thier price or you walk out. Forgien trucks or just that .

2006 2500HD Duramax

Jlaw, 09/18/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

2nd Duramax, had a 2002. Good truck still original brakes at 56k miles. Interior has held up well, get the leather if possible. Engine and trans bullet proof. I tow 10,000 lb camper and boats at 70 MPH all the way to Florida from Texas. Debating going back to gas engine do not tow as much these days. Great truck overall.

Great Reliabilty Poor Interior

GMC2500HD, 04/13/2006
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Better fuel mileage, reliability and smoother suspension than the comparable Ford. However, position of side view mirrors creates dangerous blind spots. Cup holders in front difficult to access. Front middle seat very uncomfortable. Front passenger seat lack of foot/leg room r/t air box, this lack of space is even worse when there are passengers in back seat and you have to move front seat forward to allow more space for them. Lack of leg space for back row and you have to turn your foot sideways to get in/out of vehicle due to the lack of space between the seat and exterior section of vehicle where door attaches. There's more. Overall this is NOT a vehicle for a crew. This is no CrewCab.

