Used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length218.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tan
