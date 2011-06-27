  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGnono15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.442.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.25.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)nono13/18 mpg
Combined MPGnono15
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4200 rpm250 hp @ 4200 rpm250 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.28.7 in.28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Height74.0 in.73.7 in.73.1 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.141.5 in.155.5 in.
Length237.4 in.218.5 in.237.4 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
