  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 2500
Overview
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3802 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload2298.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
See Sierra 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles