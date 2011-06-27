2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Technology / infotainment system not so good Howard , 02/14/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful Thought I was upgrading when I traded my 2017 Sierra 1500 crew cab with the premium plus package for this 2020 Sierra with same equipment package. I was wrong. There are indeed upgrades, however, the technology / infotainment system were a big step backward and has me regretting this purchase. Their system doesn't work well with at least some phones ( Iphone xs with latest operating system and 2 year old top tier Samsung ) when paired via bluetooth. GM has removed their built in messaging app so the only way to receive text messages through their system is to plug in / tether your phone and use Apple Car Play or AA. One can send text messages using voice commands but not receive, or even be notified of incoming messages when connected via bluetooth. Their system also turns the volume down on the phones which causes problems. Many pages of information / complaints regarding these issues are available by doing a search. Apparently impacts 2019 and 2020 GM products. I don't know why this isn't mentioned in all of the reviews since it would be a deal breaker for some. There are other issues / omissions on the 2020 that were on my 2017 that I find annoying such as no overhead console to store glasses, moving the wireless phone charger from the console lid to the front console losing half of the console storage area, ( which is ironic considering the phone must be plugged in for the basic phone functions to work ) and lights visible to the driver on the outside door mirrors showing when the turn signal is engaged. There is a lot to like with the 2020 Sierra but mine is an expensive vehicle with many top tier options yet the infotainment interaction with the Iphone is an 8 – 10 year step backward and shows how out of touch GM is with the consumer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Crooked pick up bed Danny B , 04/14/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and the bed assembly is crooked. The dealer told me "they are all that way" and "no one ever notices" and "if they do they just live with it... This is a joke....buyer beware

Amazing truck! ambustag2 , 01/29/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought the 2020 Sierra AT4 and it has been nothing short of amazing. So much tech that the truck nearly drives itself. Got this with the new 3.0L Diesel and averaging 23 MPG out of the gate. Highly recommend if you are looking at a new truck and like the color matched look.

NO REGRETS!!! B. DLS , 03/30/2020 AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Recently upgraded from the 2018 Sierra SLT to the 2020 Sierra AT4. I have been nothing but impressed and surprised with everything this truck offers. When I drove off the lot and got on the highway I immediately noticed how quickly I got up to speed (using normal driving mode, not sport) and how quite the cabin was. There was traffic on the highway and I remember driving to the dealership in the 2018 with the same amount of traffic and I had to raise the volume on stereo to hear the person I was on a bluetooth call with. I called the same person in the 2020 AT4 on the same highway and I could hear them perfectly and at a normal volume. They also said they could hear me better. The ride has been crazy smooth as well. I've been driving down the same roads I did with the 2018 and this AT4 blows it out of the water when it comes to ride comfort. The 2020 comes with the 10-speed tranny which gives the AT4 the extra towing capability which I need to pull my 35' travel trailer with more confidence. I love the look of the AT4 from the 2" lift, tires and wheels, front grille, and of course that amazing tail gate. Some critics have talked down about the anterior of the Sierra's in general. And I have to admit...I have sat in the cabin of Ram, Ford, Tundra, and GMCs. And in my opinion the RAM had the most comfortable seats. But other than the seats all other aspects are in my opinion the same if not better in the AT4. I could never buy a RAM no matter how comfortable the seats are mainly because I don't have any aspirations of being broken down on the side of the road. I think RAM puts so much focus on seat comfort because they at least want you to have a comfortable place to sit when you are in fact broken down on the side of the road and waiting on the tow truck. HA! In closing, I Iove this truck. Has everything I've ever wanted in a truck including a tri-fold tonneau cover which I got my dealer to include in the deal. Couldn't be happier.