2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew CabMSRP Range: $35,900 - $58,500
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Review
- Several available powertrains for towing and hauling needs
- Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom
- Massive bed capacity and a bounty of in-bed tie-down points
- New touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use
- Interior design and cabin controls look dated
- Has a rougher ride than primary rivals
- Quality of some cabin materials is subpar
- Extra-large center stack takes up lots of cabin space
- New 3.0-liter turbodiesel available as an option
- 10-speed automatic now available with 5.3-liter V8
- Optional bed-view and trailer cameras added to lineup
- Adaptive cruise control now available
- Part of the fourth Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2019
The GMC Sierra 1500 is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and it shares almost all of its parts with that truck. The engines, the frame, the interior layout, and even most of the available options are identical. Yet the Sierra is more expensive. So why not just get the Silverado instead? Well, to justify its higher price, the Sierra 1500 offers a slightly more premium experience, a few higher-end materials, and some exclusive options that GMC hopes will draw you in.
Our verdict
The GMC Sierra is comfortable and can be equipped with a rambunctious 6.2-liter V8. But getting the big V8 drives the truck's cost up, reducing its value. Still, if you're looking for the best interpretation of the GM family of trucks, the Sierra could be it.
How does the Sierra 1500 drive?
The optional 6.2-liter V8 is a wonderful engine. The 10-speed transmission shifts quickly. It helped our test truck cover 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which is quick for a full-size truck. Maximum braking performance is also impressive, though a lack of brake pedal feel can make it hard to modulate the brakes precisely in routine driving.
We're less fond of the Sierra's handling capability. It leans over a lot and generally feels ponderous as you drive around turns. The feel from the steering wheel is also a bit numb. Off-road capability is average for a full-size truck. There's also a Traction Select system, which allows additional wheelspin and smoother initial throttle response in low-traction scenarios.
How comfortable is the Sierra 1500?
The Sierra isn't quite as plush in seating as its main rivals, but the shape and support are there. The ride is relatively smooth on the highway, and the truck ably absorbs most small impacts. But the truck can get bouncy when you drive on roads that have a lot of bumps and dips.
The climate system can easily heat and cool the cabin, but operating it can be a little tricky because a lot of the control buttons are small. We really like the split-heated front seats — offering separate settings for seatback and seat cushion — a GM-exclusive feature. Engine noise is nicely muted until you get hard on the throttle, at which point it becomes a bit unpleasant but not offensive.
How’s the interior?
Front headroom, shoulder room and legroom are plentiful. The back seat of the crew-cab Sierra is absolutely massive. Three full-size adults can easily fit shoulder to shoulder back there. Both the driver's seat and the steering wheel have a wide range of adjustments. But dialing in a truly pleasing driving position can be difficult because of the way the steering wheel tilts up and down.
The layout of the controls is OK. We like the big volume and tuning knobs but are less fond of some of the virtual buttons on the touchscreen and the overall dated look of the cabin. As for visibility, shorter drivers will have a hard time seeing over the hood of the truck. The thick roof pillars can also impede your vision.
How’s the tech?
The 8-inch infotainment screen looks small compared to the optional 12-inch screen you'll see in the Ram 1500, but GMC's system is at least relatively easy to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and, in our testing, connected quickly. There are USB and USB-C ports on the dash, plus more in the center console and rear-seat area, but a second set in the rear for passengers would be nice.
The native voice recognition system understands basic commands but doesn't do as well with recognizing natural speech. Our test truck also had automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Most of these systems work well.
How’s the storage?
The GMC's bed is quite useful and convenient. It's big, with tie-downs galore, and no one offers bed steps like these. On top of that, it has an exclusive MultiPro tailgate, which opens in six different configurations. Top Sierra trims come standard with a brake controller, trailer camera angles that help you get hitched, and memory settings for various trailer configurations. Maximum tow ratings are not best-in-class but are nonetheless very respectable.
Inside, a large center console and lots of small pockets provide plenty of space for all your small items. There are copious cupholders too. Accommodating just about any child safety seat should be easy thanks to the crew cab's massive back seat.
How economical is the Sierra 1500?
The EPA says the Sierra Denali should get 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway). That's respectable for an upgraded V8 but not the best in class. At 17.6 mpg, we met the combined rating on our highway-dominant test loop, while our long-term average economy came out to 16.4 mpg. Impressively, we achieved 20.5 mpg during a long highway trip for our best tank.
Is the Sierra 1500 a good value?
Value is the Sierra's main weakness, especially when you're looking at the pricey Denali trim level. The interior is well-built and sturdy, but the quality of materials is disappointing. Other than the MultiPro tailgate, there's not much here that's distinctive. Other trucks offer better value and towing capability.
GMC's three-year/36,000-mile warranty and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty are standard for the segment. Scheduled maintenance (oil changes and tire rotation) is included for the first visit in the first year — Ram and Ford can't match that.
Wildcard
These days a truck has to do much more than the basics. Styling plays a role, as does its drivability. The Sierra has merit in those areas — with plenty of visual bravado and towing and hauling capability, it's certainly a competent rig. But its competitors do many of those things just a fraction better. If you want a full-size truck that's more comprehensively upscale, go with the Ram.
Which Sierra 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Sierra 1500 models
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is available in six trim levels: base, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 and Denali. The Sierra is offered in regular single cab, double cab and crew cab with a variety of bed lengths. All cab configurations are available with four-wheel drive.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- ride quality
- comfort
- wheels & tires
- driving experience
- transmission
- towing
- interior
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- lights
- engine
- visibility
- infotainment system
- cup holders
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
Thought I was upgrading when I traded my 2017 Sierra 1500 crew cab with the premium plus package for this 2020 Sierra with same equipment package. I was wrong. There are indeed upgrades, however, the technology / infotainment system were a big step backward and has me regretting this purchase. Their system doesn't work well with at least some phones ( Iphone xs with latest operating system and 2 year old top tier Samsung ) when paired via bluetooth. GM has removed their built in messaging app so the only way to receive text messages through their system is to plug in / tether your phone and use Apple Car Play or AA. One can send text messages using voice commands but not receive, or even be notified of incoming messages when connected via bluetooth. Their system also turns the volume down on the phones which causes problems. Many pages of information / complaints regarding these issues are available by doing a search. Apparently impacts 2019 and 2020 GM products. I don't know why this isn't mentioned in all of the reviews since it would be a deal breaker for some. There are other issues / omissions on the 2020 that were on my 2017 that I find annoying such as no overhead console to store glasses, moving the wireless phone charger from the console lid to the front console losing half of the console storage area, ( which is ironic considering the phone must be plugged in for the basic phone functions to work ) and lights visible to the driver on the outside door mirrors showing when the turn signal is engaged. There is a lot to like with the 2020 Sierra but mine is an expensive vehicle with many top tier options yet the infotainment interaction with the Iphone is an 8 – 10 year step backward and shows how out of touch GM is with the consumer.
I bought a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and the bed assembly is crooked. The dealer told me "they are all that way" and "no one ever notices" and "if they do they just live with it... This is a joke....buyer beware
Bought the 2020 Sierra AT4 and it has been nothing short of amazing. So much tech that the truck nearly drives itself. Got this with the new 3.0L Diesel and averaging 23 MPG out of the gate. Highly recommend if you are looking at a new truck and like the color matched look.
Recently upgraded from the 2018 Sierra SLT to the 2020 Sierra AT4. I have been nothing but impressed and surprised with everything this truck offers. When I drove off the lot and got on the highway I immediately noticed how quickly I got up to speed (using normal driving mode, not sport) and how quite the cabin was. There was traffic on the highway and I remember driving to the dealership in the 2018 with the same amount of traffic and I had to raise the volume on stereo to hear the person I was on a bluetooth call with. I called the same person in the 2020 AT4 on the same highway and I could hear them perfectly and at a normal volume. They also said they could hear me better. The ride has been crazy smooth as well. I've been driving down the same roads I did with the 2018 and this AT4 blows it out of the water when it comes to ride comfort. The 2020 comes with the 10-speed tranny which gives the AT4 the extra towing capability which I need to pull my 35' travel trailer with more confidence. I love the look of the AT4 from the 2" lift, tires and wheels, front grille, and of course that amazing tail gate. Some critics have talked down about the anterior of the Sierra's in general. And I have to admit...I have sat in the cabin of Ram, Ford, Tundra, and GMCs. And in my opinion the RAM had the most comfortable seats. But other than the seats all other aspects are in my opinion the same if not better in the AT4. I could never buy a RAM no matter how comfortable the seats are mainly because I don't have any aspirations of being broken down on the side of the road. I think RAM puts so much focus on seat comfort because they at least want you to have a comfortable place to sit when you are in fact broken down on the side of the road and waiting on the tow truck. HA! In closing, I Iove this truck. Has everything I've ever wanted in a truck including a tri-fold tonneau cover which I got my dealer to include in the deal. Couldn't be happier.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 video2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel Review and First Drive
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel Review and First Drive
MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: What's that sound? Oh, just six cylinders and a drum line turning diesel to torque. That's right, this is the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax. Man, I feel so tough right now. Do I look tough? No? OK, whatever-- let's talk about this truck and why you might want or not want a diesel in your half ton. That's not a euphemism. If you're shopping for a diesel truck or any kind of truck, visit us at edmunds.com. And make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 1500 is what I'm interested in, because I don't know. I would call it the most consumer truck. This is the truck you might have as a daily driver, to do some towing, some adventuring. But now it is available with a diesel engine. Every 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickup truck comes with a diesel option. And they sell very well, despite being more expensive than the gas engines. The same hasn't been true for the 1500 series half ton trucks until Ram reintroduced a diesel in 2014. Before that, it was gas engine only. Why does that matter? Well, diesel engines are cool, because they make a lot of torque. That's the muscle part of the engine, and it helps for easier towing. They also offer better range and fuel economy than a gasoline engine carrying the same weight. Diesels are especially good at providing respectable fuel economy and range while towing, which makes them very popular with people who have horses or boats or race cars or big camper trailers or pretty much anything that you might need to carry from one place to another. The 3-Liter Straight-6 Duramax in the 1500 is so quiet and chilled out, that you would never even know it was a diesel if you didn't see the badge. I haven't been in any diesel vehicles that I would describe as a rocket ship, but it is plenty quick. We're moving. Because the 3-Liter Duramax is a smaller engine than what's available in the heavy-duty trucks, I like to call it the Baby Max. But it makes 277 horsepower and 460-pound feet of torque, which is a very grownup number. The 3-Liter is backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission, and it's really nice. It shifts smoothly on hills and while towing. And as we are unladen right now, I don't even notice the shifts. It's effortless. It doesn't pull quite as effortlessly as its heavy-duty siblings, but the 15000 still has cool trailering tech. And it is more than ready to take some dirt bikes or a small camper out for the weekend. Speaking of trailer tech, this thing has 15 different camera views. You can see everything that's happening everywhere, in space even. You guys, you guys, you guys, yeah, there's a buffalo right there. There's two buffalo. That is so cool. Hey, guys, do you like my truck? Every time I get into a big truck, I'm always thinking, am I going to be able to see out of this thing? Is it going to be hard for me to drive because I'm not a big person? Seat moves up. The steering wheel moves down. Visibility is great. And also, did I mention 15 camera angles? This thing is fine. I've been in small cars that were harder to see out of. But you might be watching this and going, well, I am a big person, so is it going to be comfortable for me? And that is why I have driven around with many big people this week. And they have all said that they have plenty of room, including in the back. Another big question whenever you get into a truck is, is it going to handle like a truck? Is it going to ride like a truck? Are we going to be bouncing around in here and having to slow down to 10 miles an hour for even the slightest corner? No. No, actually you don't. The suspension is tuned really well. We were driving around in the mountains, and it was not a problem. We were able to keep up with traffic. We didn't feel big and unwieldy. Now, if you're already a GMC fan, you already understand the vibe of GMC. But if you're not, you might be wondering, what is GMC compared to Chevy, which is a sibling company? Or where does GMC fit in the truck market? GMC describes itself as premium pro. So is the Sierra meeting that luxury idea? OK, it's kind of interesting, because from a driving perspective, I would say absolutely. I mean, it's smoother than some Cadillacs I've been in. I think the drive quality is really nice. I think the handling is nice. And again, it's so quiet. From a material standpoint, in the interior, ahh, I think they could push a little bit harder. It's sort of weird, because I would say that, from a tech and performance standpoint, GMC is doing a good job of providing a premium experience. There's this cool mirror that flips to have a full view, not blocked by anything that's in the truck. And you can get heated and cooled seats. And again, it's very comfortable in here, very roomy. It's just the actual physical materials that are covering the interior, they're only OK. [MUSIC PLAYING] I sure wish I had somewhere to sit. Well, you look at that. I'm a fan of the half ton with diesel grunt. This is a good truck. GMC is doing it a little bit differently than some of the competitors, with a focus on driving comfort and tech over top towing numbers. But unless you're hauling something every day, I'd say the 3-Liter Sierra is a great workhorse to add to your stable. For more videos like this, please subscribe, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 now offers a diesel option for better mileage over the gas engine. In our first drive of the Duramax Sierra, we were impressed by the engine's quiet, smooth power delivery. Is there a better place to review a pickup than in the gorgeous landscapes of Wyoming?
Features & Specs
|SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$50,200
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$53,400
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB
5.3L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$58,200
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB
5.3L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$46,700
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 1500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alert and flashes a light when the system detects a possible front crash.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Detects when the vehicle is drifting from its lane and gently steers it back toward the center.
- Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes when the system detects an impending frontal crash at low speeds.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Ram 1500
If you're looking for a luxury experience in a full-size truck, the Sierra and the Ram are two of the top choices. The Ram, however, offers a better cabin, more comfortable seats and a better highway ride than the Sierra. The Sierra has more powertrains to choose from, but the Ram counters with three impressive engines of its own. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Ford F-150
Available with a dizzying array of options and a seemingly endless combination of engines and cab configurations, the Ford F-150 is a seriously versatile truck. It also has some top-notch towing and hauling numbers if you're looking for a capable work truck. Like the Ram, the Ford F-150 will appeal to more price-conscious buyers than the Sierra 1500. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
If you're looking for all the GMC Sierra's capability but don't want to pay the luxury premium, the choice at this point should be clear: the Chevrolet Silverado. There's very little mechanically that separates these two trucks. And if you like them both, it might just come down to a styling preference.
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500:
- New 3.0-liter turbodiesel available as an option
- 10-speed automatic now available with 5.3-liter V8
- Optional bed-view and trailer cameras added to lineup
- Adaptive cruise control now available
- Part of the fourth Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2019
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,900.
Other versions include:
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $50,200
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,400
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $58,200
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,700
- Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,000
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,500
- Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,700
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,200
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $50,500
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $54,700
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $58,500
- 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,200
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,700
- Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,300
- 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,900
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,800
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $47,000
- 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,500
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $55,000
- Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,000
- SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,500
- 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,200
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500?
More about the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Overview
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SLT, AT4, Denali, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab?
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $74,405. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $1,907 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,907 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $72,498.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,160. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $7,925 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,925 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,235.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $7,809 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,809 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,986.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,490. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is trending $7,522 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,522 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,968.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $7,858 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,858 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,887.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is 14.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,235. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $7,971 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,971 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,264.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is 14.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,200. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is trending $7,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,030 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,170.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,280. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $1,481 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,481 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,799.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,835. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $6,529 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,529 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,306.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 13.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cabs are available in my area?
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 337 new 2020 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,110 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,690 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Crew Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Sierra 1500 Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,022.
Find a new GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,154.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab and all available trim types: Base, Elevation, Elevation, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2011
- Used Lexus RX 350 2008
- Used Tesla Model X 2016
- Used Toyota Prius 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2009
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2009
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2017
- Used BMW i8 2016
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2019 3500
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- Ram 2500 2019