Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181719
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
descent controlnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/20 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/572.0 mi.390.0/520.0 mi.416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG181719
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm355 hp @ 5600 rpm355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.47.2 ft.47.2 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnoyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
All Terrain Packageyesnono
SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Packageyesnoyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyesyesyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyesyesyes
No Option Package Discount Acknowledgementyesnoyes
SLT Premium Packageyesnoyes
All Terrain SLT Premium Packageyesnono
All Terrain X Packageyesnono
Max Trailering Packageyesnoyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesnono
Texas SLT Premium Packageyesnoyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Packageyesyesyes
SLT Preferred Packageyesnoyes
Denali Ultimate Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seatsyesnoyes
AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD GMC Infotainment System w/Navigationyesnoyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Bose Soundyesnoyes
Expandable Folder Tote Console Insertyesyesyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyesnoyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryesyesyes
Console Organizer Tray Insertyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room45.3 in.45.3 in.45.3 in.
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Rear head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
P275/55R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
20" x 9.0" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Argent Painted Accentsyesnono
Chromed 6" Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryesnoyes
22" 6-Spoke High-Gloss Black Wheelsyesyesyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyesnoyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyesyesyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Heated, Manual Extending, Vertical Trailering Power Exterior Mirrorsyesnoyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Chrome Tailgate Handleyesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyesyesyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesyesyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tiresyesnoyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
P285/45R22 SL 110H All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Black Off-Road Assist Stepsyesnoyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesnoyes
Underbody Shield Packageyesnoyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyesyesyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryesyesyes
Bed Lineryesyesyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Rocker Guardyesnoyes
DeletenoSpray-on bedlinerno
20" x 9.0" Chrome Wheelsnoyesno
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepnoyesno
Tri-Mode Power Stepsnoyesno
Alternate Assist Step Desirednoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Angle of departure23.2 degrees23.2 degrees23.9 degrees
Length229.5 in.229.5 in.229.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity11700 lbs.9100 lbs.12500 lbs.
Curb weight5300 lbs.5414 lbs.5036 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.8.9 in.8.7 in.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees17.4 degrees17.2 degrees
Height74.0 in.74.0 in.74.2 in.
Maximum payload1770 lbs.1760 lbs.1840 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Onyx Black
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Mineral Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Spice Red All Terrain, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Cocoa/Dark Sand, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R18 tiresyesnoyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
P275/55R20 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,140
Starting MSRP
$55,755
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.no8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
