Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Get ready for a nightmare
The main point of a car is to get you from point A to point B safely and hopefully in a comfortable manner. Again, the main point would be the transportation part everything else would be secondary but of course a nice to have. Well this GMC does the exact opposite. You will (this is the good part) have the best-looking truck out there I can’t tell you how many times I've gotten complements on this truck and it is completely stock (no lift it does have 20" from factory). Interiors are very comfortable I am 6'8' and this is by far the most comfortable vehicle I've driven. Parking sensors and a backup camera are a big plus. Acceleration is ok I would have expected more from this engine but again it was the best looking truck in the lot. Now to essential part getting from point A to point B part. The truck has a horrible transmission problem I don’t remember the last time I drove this vehicle on an acceptable condition. The truck hard shifts (clunking), it stalls when you go from park to drive (press the gas, it revs up but it doesn’t move) it vibrates while driving (this was solve when they replace the torque converter), doesn’t shift properly ( you stop completely it goes down to second or third gear instead first so when you press the gas instead or reacting the vehicle stalls for a second while it decides it would be a good idea to go down to first gear since it was on a dead stop and then it goes), when shifting in to high gear it feels likes it goes one down and two up (very rough), etc. I've been to the dealer on multiple times. In the first visit they drain the transmission and replace the torque converter, this got rid of the vibration while driving but all the other problems remain. Seeing that didn’t really fix the problem the second time they replace the whole transmission brand new baby in there and it did nothing, the problems remained the same. Bough it back to the dealer and was told the valve body inside the brand spanking new transmission was bad (GM QA needs a six-sigma class) and it needs to be replace so I am waiting for that at the moment, that was three weeks a go and the part will ship a month from today. As every other part in this story it was on national backorder I’ll let you make your own assumptions as to why that is, mine is that they see this problems so rarely that they barely have a need to make the parts anymore. But not to worry while you go thru this whole ordeal GM will assign a friendly customer service representative (she really is) that will call you from time to time to assure your problem will be solve (eventually) and how sorry she is you are driving potentially unsafe truck while not really doing anything else. In conclusion I am telling you what I tell every persons that complements me on this truck STAY AWAY from it, buy a horse feed it properly and take it to the vet regularly and you will have a more reliable method of transportation.
Great Value Truck
2016 GMC Sierra Double Cab, standard bed, V8, Z71, SLE Value Package. GM was certainly doing some deep discounts for leasing. Sticker price from 45, down to 37. Combined with tier 1 credit, good resale value make this an excellent lease vehicle if you're not too hard on them. Initial quality seems very nice. Some soft touch materials and even some of the hard plastic doesn't look or feel cheap, feels solid. Some leather trim with cloth seats, pretty comfortable. Back seats are a little tight to get into but ok otherwise. Interior layout is adequate and the big color touch screen is nice. Plenty of storage bins, USB ports, and a 110 plug. Outside the truck looks nice, no flaws in the factory paint that I could find (onyx black) and all the plastic trim looks ok and fits well. V8 performance with the 6speed is good but I have yet to really stress it. Gas pedal is a little mushy but it's not broke in yet so we'll see. Column gear shift, trailer mode button, 4x4 knob all work as expected. Steering is a little heavy as to be expected and turn radius compared to a car is poor. Ride is truck-like, a little bouncy/firm as expected but controlled and not jarring. The big touch screen is nice with controls smartly divided between real knobs and icons on screen. Example; I have a Lincoln product and when adjusting radio, climate, it's a nightmare of push buttons and unresponsive touch screen. B/U camera is basic, no sensors, basic stereo is good. Voice control does a great job with phone and can select songs/artists. The problem with this tech is you have to know what's in your system for it to work. Surprise to me, you only have nav if your subscribe to Onstar. Truck has a wifi hotspot best suited for a minivan but connection was easy and seems to work well. Nice surprises: remote start can also turn on heated seats, you can open all the windows with the key fob (summer), favorites on entertainment use all media inputs, not just the radio. Duel climate works good. Very satisfied for now!
BEST VALUED TRUCK!!!
The GMC Sierra is one of the best valued trucks for your money out there. The ride quality is superior to other brands and the interior is top notch. I will mention however, that I did notice the driver side speaker cover would keep popping up, almost as if the clip wouldn't stay seated in its attachment. Besides that one minor issue the truck is flawless.
Stepping up to Sierra from Silverado
I was a Silverado owner since 2001 - 2017. This time both my son and I agreed the Sierra has a number of upgrades of the utilitarian Silverado. The ride is even quieter thanks is part to the noise dampening in the wheel wells. The front seats are very comfortable while the back seat is well, there. This has many little extras; 120 volt outlet, backup camera, Android/Apple Play, heated seats, leather covered dashboard, garage door openers, LED lights, great phone audio, wifi. Along with all these creature comforts, I feel like I am in a truck because it stance / presence. It's no wanna-be truck, it has some great power.
Elevation Edition
I live in Canada and the Elevation Edition just arrived for 2016. Great looking truck with the Elevation package. Tons of compliments. The engine provides just enough power for how i use the truck and the cylinder management works great. Shopped other trucks but no one else provides such a good looking truck in the same trim and price.
