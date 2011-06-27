Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Georgie Montes , 09/11/2018 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

The main point of a car is to get you from point A to point B safely and hopefully in a comfortable manner. Again, the main point would be the transportation part everything else would be secondary but of course a nice to have. Well this GMC does the exact opposite. You will (this is the good part) have the best-looking truck out there I can’t tell you how many times I've gotten complements on this truck and it is completely stock (no lift it does have 20" from factory). Interiors are very comfortable I am 6'8' and this is by far the most comfortable vehicle I've driven. Parking sensors and a backup camera are a big plus. Acceleration is ok I would have expected more from this engine but again it was the best looking truck in the lot. Now to essential part getting from point A to point B part. The truck has a horrible transmission problem I don’t remember the last time I drove this vehicle on an acceptable condition. The truck hard shifts (clunking), it stalls when you go from park to drive (press the gas, it revs up but it doesn’t move) it vibrates while driving (this was solve when they replace the torque converter), doesn’t shift properly ( you stop completely it goes down to second or third gear instead first so when you press the gas instead or reacting the vehicle stalls for a second while it decides it would be a good idea to go down to first gear since it was on a dead stop and then it goes), when shifting in to high gear it feels likes it goes one down and two up (very rough), etc. I've been to the dealer on multiple times. In the first visit they drain the transmission and replace the torque converter, this got rid of the vibration while driving but all the other problems remain. Seeing that didn’t really fix the problem the second time they replace the whole transmission brand new baby in there and it did nothing, the problems remained the same. Bough it back to the dealer and was told the valve body inside the brand spanking new transmission was bad (GM QA needs a six-sigma class) and it needs to be replace so I am waiting for that at the moment, that was three weeks a go and the part will ship a month from today. As every other part in this story it was on national backorder I’ll let you make your own assumptions as to why that is, mine is that they see this problems so rarely that they barely have a need to make the parts anymore. But not to worry while you go thru this whole ordeal GM will assign a friendly customer service representative (she really is) that will call you from time to time to assure your problem will be solve (eventually) and how sorry she is you are driving potentially unsafe truck while not really doing anything else. In conclusion I am telling you what I tell every persons that complements me on this truck STAY AWAY from it, buy a horse feed it properly and take it to the vet regularly and you will have a more reliable method of transportation.