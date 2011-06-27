Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|17
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|on demand 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear locking differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364.0/494.0 mi.
|338.0/468.0 mi.
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|17
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Torque
|305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|4.8 l
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5600 rpm
|302 hp @ 5600 rpm
|315 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.2 ft.
|47.2 ft.
|47.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|cylinder deactivation
|no
|no
|yes
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|SLE Preferred Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Off-Road Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Max Trailering Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Essentials Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|On The Job Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SLE Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Regional Value Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power Tech Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Trailering Equipment Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|All-Terrain Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body-Color All-Terrain Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Skid Plate Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|SLT Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|no
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Sun sensor
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Front Bucket Seats w/Leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Vision Camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose Premium Speaker System
|yes
|yes
|no
|Underseat Storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Split Bench Seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|no
|no
|yes
|Heated and Cooled Front Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer
|no
|no
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigation
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|premium cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|20" Chrome 5-Single Spoke Notched Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Folding Soft Cloth Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R17 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|22" Chrome 8-Single Spoke Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Box
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3" Round Tubular Chromed Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Front Recovery Hooks
|yes
|no
|no
|LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Rail Protectors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Skid Resistant Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Rug
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/65R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Grille Surround w/Chrome Mesh
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" Chrome 8-Spoke Open Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Soft Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Locking Tailgate
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hard Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" x 8.5" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power-Extending Camper-Style Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear-Window Electric Defogger
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" Chrome 6-Single Spoke Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Z71 Chrome Decal
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Chrome 6-Tapered Spoke Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/65R18 On-/Off-Road White Outlined-Letter Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SLE White Diamond Edition
|yes
|yes
|no
|20" Chrome 6-Spoke Chiseled Design Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hard Tonneau Cover w/Vinyl Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4x4 Chrome Decal
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|no
|no
|yes
|SLT White Diamond Edition
|no
|no
|yes
|P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Front track
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|Curb weight
|5099 lbs.
|5341 lbs.
|5341 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|15.3 degrees
|15.5 degrees
|15.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1701 lbs.
|1659 lbs.
|1659 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.8 degrees
|23.1 degrees
|22.4 degrees
|Length
|230.2 in.
|230.2 in.
|230.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10600 lbs.
|10400 lbs.
|10400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.0 in.
|9.0 in.
|9.0 in.
|Height
|73.8 in.
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|Wheel base
|143.5 in.
|143.5 in.
|143.5 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|chrome steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P245/70R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,685
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana