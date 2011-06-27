  1. Home
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG161517
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
on demand 4WDnoyesyes
automatic locking hubsnoyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Rear locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg13/18 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.338.0/468.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG161517
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l4.8 l5.3 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm302 hp @ 5600 rpm315 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.47.2 ft.47.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
SLE Preferred Packageyesyesno
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Max Trailering Packageyesyesyes
Chrome Packageyesyesyes
Chrome Essentials Packageyesyesyes
On The Job Packageyesyesyes
SLE Convenience Packageyesyesno
Regional Value Packageyesyesno
Power Tech Packageyesyesno
Trailering Equipment Packageyesyesno
All-Terrain Packageyesyesyes
Body-Color All-Terrain Packagenoyesyes
Skid Plate Packagenoyesyes
SLT Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Sun sensornonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryesyesno
Rear Vision Camerayesyesyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyesyesno
Underseat Storageyesyesyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyesyesno
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyesyesno
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyesyesno
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryesyesno
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryesyesno
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemnonoyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsnonoyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changernonoyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
bucket front seatsnonoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Rear head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
20" Chrome 5-Single Spoke Notched Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Folding Soft Cloth Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road White Outline Letter Tiresyesyesno
22" Chrome 8-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Boxyesyesyes
3" Round Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Black Front Recovery Hooksyesnono
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyesyesyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryesyesyes
Bed Rugyesyesyes
P265/65R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Chrome Grille Surround w/Chrome Meshyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
22" Chrome 8-Spoke Open Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Locking Tailgateyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Hard Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Power-Extending Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
18" x 8.0" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
Rear-Window Electric Defoggeryesyesno
20" Chrome 6-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyesyesyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Z71 Chrome Decalyesyesyes
20" Chrome 6-Tapered Spoke Design Wheelsyesyesyes
P265/65R18 On-/Off-Road White Outlined-Letter Tiresyesyesyes
Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
SLE White Diamond Editionyesyesno
20" Chrome 6-Spoke Chiseled Design Wheelsyesyesyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Vinyl Coveryesyesyes
4x4 Chrome Decalnoyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofnonoyes
SLT White Diamond Editionnonoyes
P265/70R17 On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Front track68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Curb weight5099 lbs.5341 lbs.5341 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees15.5 degrees15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1701 lbs.1659 lbs.1659 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees23.1 degrees22.4 degrees
Length230.2 in.230.2 in.230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity10600 lbs.10400 lbs.10400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.0 in.9.0 in.
Height73.8 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
chrome steel wheelsyesyesno
P245/70R17 tiresyesnono
partial wheel coversyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
chrome-clad wheel coversnonoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P265/65R18 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,685
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Starting MSRP
$44,035
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
