Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Sierra 1500
5(12%)4(37%)3(37%)2(0%)1(14%)
3.4
8 reviews
List Price Range
$15,197 - $27,999
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This truck is awesome

augthedog, 07/16/2013
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The SLT version of this truck is totally awesome. It is quiet, powerful, solid and gets 21 MPG with the 5.3 engine. GM hit the mark with this truck and if not for the year end sale I would have bought the 2014. This truck is like a Cadillac inside and rides like one. Love it.

pretty good truck overall

gmcdriver2, 12/04/2013
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

paid probably $3K too much, but got what I wanted; a really great looking fully optioned truck that can hold its own in a pasture or heading to a nice dinner all dressed up. A few minor and sometimes annoying negatives are far out-weighed by the pros and overall satisfaction with this great truck. I've driven 7K miles since bought new in June 2013, but terrain and weather conditions since then have been pretty varied, so I fell like the review reflects a fair perspective from a guy who has driven lots of trucks. This is the nicest one so far for me. Granted I look forward to driving the new 2014 and experiencing those upgrades too, but the 2013 model stands its ground pretty well.

No more GM, under 50k and warranty work 3 times

Pete, 05/26/2016
SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought a new truck for reliability and that is not what I have gotten from this truck. When I bought the truck (26K), I had to return it the next day because the flywheel was jacked up, and they had to replace it. Then before it hit 45k miles, the entire left lifter bank collapsed, and it had to be returned for more warranty work. 2 months later, I had to return it again because there was an issue with the emissions and it was throwing a check engine code. Just yesterday, the check engine light starts blinking and the truck goes into limp mode. I shut it off and check the oil (I bought it certified pre owned and the dealer still changes the oil and rotates the tires for free) oil is ok, but low. I start it up, light is still blinking and in limp mode, but I have to get it right up the street to the shop. light goes off and the truck has been ok...for now...its like a time bomb.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cheap Old Geezer Truck

Roger, 07/17/2016
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I placed an order for this Truck in March 2013 because I knew a new body style was due in 2014 & GM would have some killer rebates on remaining 2013's. I hit the jackpot. When I placed the order the rebates were 3000 when I took delivery in late May they were 5500. I use this as an extra vehicle & only tow about 4000 lbs. twice a year so the V6 serves me well. The only options I ordered was the Work Truck Plus Pkg. = Chrome Grill & Wheels, Fog Lamps , SLE Type Bumper Caps, Carpeting & Limited Slip. My out the door price for this Truck was 17,650. You cant beat the resale value of these GM Trucks, after 3 years & 30,000 miles it would sell for more than that on a dealers lot today.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Decent truck, horrible factory tires!

Doug, 11/04/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2013 Sierra Crew cab brand new from the dealer 3 years ago. 38,000 miles of pretty typical driving (city/highway), no towing or heavy-hauling, and the General Grabber HTS tires are shot! Went in to get the tires rotated and the shop won't due it because the tread is too low and they're worried about liability. GM should be embarrassed to have put such junky tires on an otherwise nice vehicle. Been a life-long GM truck buyer, and this is probably my 6th or 7th truck in the last 25 years. Never have had such horrible tires on a GM truck - most lasted 70-80,000 miles from the factory before. To top it off, been treated horribly by the GM dealers as they say there is nothing they'll do because I'm outside the 36,000 mile warranty (by 2,000 miles...). And General tire only says to 'talk to GM' about it since it's a factory tire. Next time I might just have to see what kind of tires Ford is putting on their new trucks...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Research Similar Vehicles