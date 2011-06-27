Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2012 Sierra Denali mpacker02 , 05/01/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I just traded in my 2005 Silverado 1500 SS for the 2012 Sierra Denali. The Denali rides much better and is more luxurious. Performance is about the same, the SS accelerating a little harder, but I attribute that to a 4.11 rear end in the SS. The Denali on the other hand is getting better gas mileage than the SS. GMC did a great job on fit and finish, Ive gone over it with a fine toothed comb looking for flaws and can find none. NAV and Stereo are easy to use, with great sound from the speakers. So far no complaints! Report Abuse

Amazing TRUCK!!!!!!! bigguybob13 , 07/24/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This truck is the best choice I ever made, its my first truck ive ever bought, my brother and parents are having great luck with theirs so i thought id give it a shot. Could not have asked for more with this amazing vehical, im 6'4 and the shortes of 4 guys in my family, we all fit great in this truck, great for road trips or just driving around town, gas mileage is great for the size and safety! Report Abuse

A joke Birddog , 01/06/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 11 people found this review helpful I have bought 8 new GM trucks over the years and the last 3 have been A Joke....the 2012 GMC Sierra being the biggest joke, truck looks good but here is a list of issues after 65000 miles... Transmission shifting issues, down shifting Rear end clunking, slack in gear train Noisey cab, Noisey bed, Noisey breaks 2 set of breaks in 65000 miles???????? Battery replacement after 40000 miles??? Using oil after 50000 miles.... Warranty covers nothing, GM said this is normal of a truck with that many miles 😉 Biggest piece of junk I have ever owned.... And I've owned several F150's so I'm qualified!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Never again kti2 , 11/22/2014 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Will not buy again. Had the 6 speed manual which kept slamming into 6th gear, apparently its a common problem and its considered "normal" only a year later and the door handles started breaking (100 a piece)w/ install and master power switch failed, and all 4 door moldings fell off. These types of problems I can see if they developed 4-5 years down the road, not in 1 year. Not a 2nd time buyer Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse