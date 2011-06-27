Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Is This Another GMC Cover-Up cpaandcfsa , 07/03/2014 7 of 13 people found this review helpful My parents were driving N on I95 this weekend from FL to VA. The truck's door locks went up & down; the lights flashed on & off; and then, the truck's operating system shut down. The engine, power steering, power brakes nor anything else did not work. Couldn't steer the truck & barely able to stop from 70 mph. 300 miles later, it happened again. Fearing for their lives, they did not stop the rest of the way home. When they took it to the dealer, he said that the "positive post" had come "loose". This did not seem reasonable & far-fetched to my father since he had observed the battery posts that week himself. Is this another cover-up by GMC when more lives are at stake? Report Abuse

Uninformed recall cost me my Truck D corrigan , 08/03/2016 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 10 people found this review helpful Beware of the ignition steering column Gremlin, while getting lined up to tow a 16 ft cargo open 3ft trailer. The truck started having a problem that only happened the day before...the ignition key was turned but the electrical was flickering wildly then dead then start...I had to move a trailer with personal belongings or lose them to the DUMP. I had yet to hook up to the trailer, when the truck just lost complete power in reverse. I restarted the truck, and as I backed up power failed, I was trying to turn the wheel because the column was locked, and I needed to returned the Gear to park so I could start it, and the key was stuck in the now locked ignition. Only it would not start, as soon as I just gave up trying to turn the engine over, the truck starter kicked on and kept grinding, the truck was in park, steering still locked, I put the gear in Reverse and the truck took off Forward with the steering locked to wards a retaining wall...emergency brake full 3 feet pressing the pedal the truck was still head to the wall to the right, key would not turn but came out of the column. I held on as the truck in reverse reved up forward, I pulled on the steering wheel left breaking off the turn signal arm in the process...the truck hit the wall; and just flicked and shut down . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Truck ewrob , 06/12/2011 2 of 3 people found this review helpful i just bought this truck and i dont want to get out of it,it has the 5.3 afm on it and i cannot tell when it switches between 8cyl to 4 i had drove the f150 which is a very good truck but i think the sierra has it beat hands down Report Abuse

*UPDATED* 36,000 miles...Running Great jaximports , 10/21/2014 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful ORIGINAL - I bought mine 6 months ago and have put 5,000 miles on it. I needed a truck for our start-up business and this one had everything I needed with a camper shell and spray on bedliner. This is my first GMC/Chevy. I'm in FL. The truck is originally from MI, so it has a bit of surface rust on the frame, from the salt up north. I plan to get it blasted and coated this year to prevent further corrosion. Other than that I average 16.5mpg with a fairly heavy foot and mixed driving. It's comfortable and I love the looks. Paint also has small corrosion spots from up north. Overall happy with the purchase...fingers crossed. **UPDATE** - Unfortunately, I had to get rid of the truck at 55,0000 miles. The ABS in the truck went out. The truck often would not go into Drive from Park - I actually had to get out of the driver's side, leave the door open, and stand on the ground while rocking the truck back and forth, then hop in quickly and pull the shifter down into Drive. It was ridiculous. I rely on my truck everyday for work, and it became wildly unreliable. I traded it in for a 2014 Tundra. Haven't looked back since - best decision ever. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse