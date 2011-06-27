Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

~CRASH~ , 05/20/2010

I love my truck, its mainly a work truck but I put more miles on it than any of the other trucks. Yeah after about 15,000 miles dash started rattling but till after 70,000 miles it's been loyal and I beat the hell out of this truck i.e. racing, fish tailing around corners, bad terrain. And so far the tranny dumped out on acceleration at 50 mph. Rebuild was 850. So no bad review here.