  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Sierra 1500
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,188 - $5,561
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

After 70,000 have only had one problem

~CRASH~, 05/20/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love my truck, its mainly a work truck but I put more miles on it than any of the other trucks. Yeah after about 15,000 miles dash started rattling but till after 70,000 miles it's been loyal and I beat the hell out of this truck i.e. racing, fish tailing around corners, bad terrain. And so far the tranny dumped out on acceleration at 50 mph. Rebuild was 850. So no bad review here.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles