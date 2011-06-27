Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Confused by others T.Davis , 08/24/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned toyota's and nissan's and never get the mpg they or the reviews say. 2 to 3 miles less. With GM's I have seemed to get 3 to 5 miles better than reviews. That's why I say confused by others. Just got 22.6 combination downtown Nashville, TN interstate,country roads. Just bought this truck and probably will keep it for a long time. Guess my driving habits suit GM products better. This truck has 5.3, 323 gears,2wd, locking rearend and HD towing.Confort scored 8 cause stiff HD suspension (I guess). Build quality an 8 cause of interior parts a little weak. Reliability was 9 mainly cause of my past history with GM's. Haven't owned this one long enough to tell. That's my 2 cents worth. Report Abuse

2006 GMC 1500 4X4 SLE Z71 David Russell , 09/28/2006 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Very Handsome truck. Price was very reasonable ($6,000 less than comparable Titan)Combination of performance and fuel economy very good for 4X4 large truck category (17 mpg avg.). Only two complaints too tall gearing 3.42 gears in all 4X4 trucks I looked at;thus towing is kinda difficult. Truck feels like it is in second gear when starting off. Corrected that problem with 4.10 gears. Now truck pulls hard and feels more powerful than the titan I drove, and also my dad's hemi ram. I also have a programmer intake and exhaust. The truck with 8" lift and bigger tires still runs around 7.2 seconds to sixty. Stock it could muster only 8.8 seconds to sixty. other problem no grab handle for driver. Report Abuse

After 70,000 have only had one problem ~CRASH~ , 05/20/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my truck, its mainly a work truck but I put more miles on it than any of the other trucks. Yeah after about 15,000 miles dash started rattling but till after 70,000 miles it's been loyal and I beat the hell out of this truck i.e. racing, fish tailing around corners, bad terrain. And so far the tranny dumped out on acceleration at 50 mph. Rebuild was 850. So no bad review here. Report Abuse

Sorry to say my last GM product GDBYGM , 03/24/2010 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Like others my truck ran flawless for the first 15,000 or so and then the problems began. The rear drum brakes started to squeal every time you applied them, dash rattle, headliner rattle(dealer attempted to fix-rattle is back). Approximately 20k turning the steering wheel produced a weird noise(dealer tried to repair-it's back) 26k new front rotors and pads(my other vehicle has 71k with original pads if your wondering about my driving). 37k new belt tensioner and belts(squealing noise) 39k main engine seal leak(luckily repaired by GM) 41k steering link rattle(replaced link) and now "service brake system" message displayed. Thank you for stealing my $34,000 GM Report Abuse