Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

High miler, still purring! camelot4 , 08/23/2012 4 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this truck 3 years ago with 120000 miles on it and it just purrs. Smooth, quiet, comfortable and even with all those miles it still doesn't burn or leak any oil. I haul a 260 gallon water tank in the back and it doesn't even phase the old girl. Just a great truck! Report Abuse

Cracked cylinder heads shane l , 10/09/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love the truck it is very comfortable, and has been trouble free for 5 years, till I noticed the coolant level dropping, I figured out it had cracked cylinder heads. Took it to Boulevard GMC in Signal Hill and they charged me $170.00 for something I already knew and lied and said they took the valve covers off to inspect, when it shows no one has taken the valve cover off, (BEWARE OF THIS DEALERSHIP) GM wont help pretty much had to fix my self. I put in Bars head gasket fix and the leak in the heads went away, been 3,000 miles all I have to do is change my lifters and push-rods and should be good to go. Don't think I am going to be buying GM anymore. Report Abuse

gmc noisyhonda , 03/03/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful great truck good at hauling. very spacious and comtorble. gas mileage is good for a truck. had this truck from new to 180000 miles now original motor still runs very smooth as does tranny, and everything else. the only repairs i had to do so far on this truck was o2 sensors about 40bucks each a crank angle sensor about 50dollar and a output shaft seal on the transfer case, i did the work myself. other then that routine maintance and she'll run strong for a long time. i would diffently buy another in the future if needed. Report Abuse

My last GM vehicle Wayne G , 07/23/2019 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I loved the the looks, but ultimately bought because of incentives. Should have paid two grand more and got Tundra. Water pump went out at 39k, steering shaft at 40k, antilock brake modulator at 42k, transmission at 80k (never towed), instrument panel at 88k. That’s about $4k of repairs that should never happened below 100k. I loved driving it and best seats of any vehicle I’ve owned. Averaged 14.2 mpg. However it was a money pit. Report Abuse