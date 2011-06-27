Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2000 GMC Sierra Z71
Overall, I love the truck. It fires up every morning. I have had it for almost four years. I drive 30,000 miles a year with my job and it holds up great. The biggest repair I had to make was to have the intake manifold gaskets replaced a few years ago. The Gen III LS-based engines are notorious for that. I get about 15-17MPG no matter what kind of driving I do. Piddly things are starting to fail like lights on the radio & HVAC, lumbar support, and the console lid, but mechanically, it's as Professional Grade as ever! Someday I'll trade it in on a new Sierra/Silverado, but right now it does what I need it to do.
Great Truck!
Great truck with only a few minor problems. A few rattles (never off- road)and the tranny shifts odd in the cold weather. Tends to wheel-hop while braking over uneven surfaces even with anti-lock brakes. Awesome sound system and wonderful ride! I would buy another one.
Great Truck
This is a great truck, fun to drive, rides good, can haul a load, and its quick. Gas Mileage isnt bad for a full size truck with a V8. It has som weaknesses, like too much plastic inside and out. Weak bumpers (front especalliy) , and the metal on the tailgate and bed sides is too thin. but this is a great truck otherwise, and the best new truck you can get, but they sure dont build them like they use to
great truck
very good ride & very comfortable; this is one of the most comfortable vehicles i have ever owned & it is a truck! it is very peppy with the 4.8 V8 & gets 16 mpg in town driving.
Ready to Move On
I purchased this vehicle new and have enjoyed it. However, there have been some quality issues. Interior panels have all been very noisy and loose from the day it was driven off the lot. The digital odometer module quit lighting-up at 35,000 miles. Still keeps accurate mileage, just never know "how many" miles. Not much value to me any more. Will be donating it to charity by the end of this year. Hope it will help others.
