Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2000 GMC Sierra Z71 Brad , 05/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall, I love the truck. It fires up every morning. I have had it for almost four years. I drive 30,000 miles a year with my job and it holds up great. The biggest repair I had to make was to have the intake manifold gaskets replaced a few years ago. The Gen III LS-based engines are notorious for that. I get about 15-17MPG no matter what kind of driving I do. Piddly things are starting to fail like lights on the radio & HVAC, lumbar support, and the console lid, but mechanically, it's as Professional Grade as ever! Someday I'll trade it in on a new Sierra/Silverado, but right now it does what I need it to do.

Great Truck! R.J.'s Truck , 05/02/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great truck with only a few minor problems. A few rattles (never off- road)and the tranny shifts odd in the cold weather. Tends to wheel-hop while braking over uneven surfaces even with anti-lock brakes. Awesome sound system and wonderful ride! I would buy another one.

Great Truck zman2x , 08/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great truck, fun to drive, rides good, can haul a load, and its quick. Gas Mileage isnt bad for a full size truck with a V8. It has som weaknesses, like too much plastic inside and out. Weak bumpers (front especalliy) , and the metal on the tailgate and bed sides is too thin. but this is a great truck otherwise, and the best new truck you can get, but they sure dont build them like they use to

great truck angel 52 , 10/23/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful very good ride & very comfortable; this is one of the most comfortable vehicles i have ever owned & it is a truck! it is very peppy with the 4.8 V8 & gets 16 mpg in town driving.