  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Sierra 1500
5(55%)4(27%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,836 - $3,788
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2000 GMC Sierra Z71

Brad, 05/06/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Overall, I love the truck. It fires up every morning. I have had it for almost four years. I drive 30,000 miles a year with my job and it holds up great. The biggest repair I had to make was to have the intake manifold gaskets replaced a few years ago. The Gen III LS-based engines are notorious for that. I get about 15-17MPG no matter what kind of driving I do. Piddly things are starting to fail like lights on the radio & HVAC, lumbar support, and the console lid, but mechanically, it's as Professional Grade as ever! Someday I'll trade it in on a new Sierra/Silverado, but right now it does what I need it to do.

Report Abuse

Great Truck!

R.J.'s Truck, 05/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great truck with only a few minor problems. A few rattles (never off- road)and the tranny shifts odd in the cold weather. Tends to wheel-hop while braking over uneven surfaces even with anti-lock brakes. Awesome sound system and wonderful ride! I would buy another one.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

zman2x, 08/20/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great truck, fun to drive, rides good, can haul a load, and its quick. Gas Mileage isnt bad for a full size truck with a V8. It has som weaknesses, like too much plastic inside and out. Weak bumpers (front especalliy) , and the metal on the tailgate and bed sides is too thin. but this is a great truck otherwise, and the best new truck you can get, but they sure dont build them like they use to

Report Abuse

great truck

angel 52, 10/23/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

very good ride & very comfortable; this is one of the most comfortable vehicles i have ever owned & it is a truck! it is very peppy with the 4.8 V8 & gets 16 mpg in town driving.

Report Abuse

Ready to Move On

Red, 03/07/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle new and have enjoyed it. However, there have been some quality issues. Interior panels have all been very noisy and loose from the day it was driven off the lot. The digital odometer module quit lighting-up at 35,000 miles. Still keeps accurate mileage, just never know "how many" miles. Not much value to me any more. Will be donating it to charity by the end of this year. Hope it will help others.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles