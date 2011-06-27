Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

like a rock is true to the name seadoog01 , 02/23/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful when i purchased this truck it had 142000 miles on it,it has 232000 now and its like a tank had to replace a few little things but for the most this truck is something to have i have had people try and buy it but its part of the family now son needs a truck now but i would buy him a new one before i would give up this one love my truck Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever owned. IcantaFord , 01/22/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my second GMC. Best vehicle I've ever owned. Extremely reliable and efficient. Steering is straight. No brake surging. Drive train remains like new. Doesn't use or leak one drop of oil, or any other fluids. Excellent cornering without sway. Quiet interior. 4 wheel drive works flawlessly and smoothly. I will never buy a Ford again. Report Abuse

Great Truck Russ , 01/29/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for almost ten years, I have replaced the battery and one front brake job, so obviously it has been a very reliable truck. Report Abuse

Gas Milage and wear out quick items Resqdawg , 09/17/2002 8 of 9 people found this review helpful When I got this truck,I realized I needed more power and fuel economy. So I surfed the web for these products,then bought them and installed them easily.I now get 19-20 MPG HWY and 17-18 City for around $700. The wear out quick items are A/C compressor and alt..I just changed these out at 65000- 68000 miles.Thats why I bought an extended warranty. Report Abuse