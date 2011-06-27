Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
like a rock is true to the name
when i purchased this truck it had 142000 miles on it,it has 232000 now and its like a tank had to replace a few little things but for the most this truck is something to have i have had people try and buy it but its part of the family now son needs a truck now but i would buy him a new one before i would give up this one love my truck
Best truck I've ever owned.
This is my second GMC. Best vehicle I've ever owned. Extremely reliable and efficient. Steering is straight. No brake surging. Drive train remains like new. Doesn't use or leak one drop of oil, or any other fluids. Excellent cornering without sway. Quiet interior. 4 wheel drive works flawlessly and smoothly. I will never buy a Ford again.
Great Truck
I have owned this truck for almost ten years, I have replaced the battery and one front brake job, so obviously it has been a very reliable truck.
Gas Milage and wear out quick items
When I got this truck,I realized I needed more power and fuel economy. So I surfed the web for these products,then bought them and installed them easily.I now get 19-20 MPG HWY and 17-18 City for around $700. The wear out quick items are A/C compressor and alt..I just changed these out at 65000- 68000 miles.Thats why I bought an extended warranty.
1998 GMC SIERRA
My 98 Sierra SLT runs excellent. The truck has 227 thousand miles on it. Let me preferance what what im going to say next. I am talking about my truck and not all GMC Sierra's. So here are the words im using to describe it. It's been a dependable, excellent running,comfortable,stylish truck .The only negative i found was it's difficult to work on Things that the average joe should be able to do are hampered by covers or hidden and that can be annoying. That aside, properly maintained, they will go forever. joe caprio
