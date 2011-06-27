Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Love My GMC Truck
I have pulled stumps with this vehicle as well as a utility trailer with household articles, motorcycle, and ATV. It never had any trouble. I did have the water pump changed a while back. The previous owner had placed small wheels on it for some reason. I put the size tires it should have had. Therefore, I think the mileage is a good bit less than the 60000 that the odometer reads.
Love it
I have had a lot of fun in my truck. The only real trouble was me beating on it and pushing it to the limits off roading. Otherwise can't complain!
my 1st new vehicle ever
I bought this truck in 97 new off the lot. I replaced the tranmission twice, water pump, radiator, wiper motor, power steering pump twice, and the AC went out at 155000 miles. I loved this truck and would love to keep and fix it up. It has 223,000 on the small v-8 motor but needed a better mileage with fuel @ $3.50 a gallon. Everyone who rode with me thought it was such a nice truck. My lil kids love to ride with me and the fact that I could turn off the airbags, made them extremely happy.
Tuff Trucks
I have a 1997 GMC Z-71 With 5.0lLiter pushing 317h.p. This truck is a power house. I have had little to no trouble at all with it. I have added 33inch tires and the 2001 silverado rims, computer, reprogrammer, throttle body, fuel injectors, strobe lights, tinted windows, billet grille, lights covers, and a nasty stereo system. I am averaging 20mpg and wouldn't trade it for anything. The look of these style puts them in their own class. Remember always Like a Rock and never buy a FORD!!!!!
third gm truck
this is my third gm truck and i have yet to be disappointed. first truck was an 87 chevy that i drove until i hit a deer and ditch and the frame warped. second finally gave in when the truck was loaned to a friend (at the time) and they blew the engine.... (friends dont beat friends' vehicles...) this 97 gmc has 220k on it and still running great yeah some maintenance is required but that comes with all vehicles. who needs a jap vehicle. id like to see how many honda's can pull a stump out of the ground then go on a comfortable 3 hour trip back home
