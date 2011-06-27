  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Sierra 1500
5(50%)4(22%)3(19%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.1
32 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,208 - $2,542
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love My GMC Truck

Dr. Grimes, 06/15/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have pulled stumps with this vehicle as well as a utility trailer with household articles, motorcycle, and ATV. It never had any trouble. I did have the water pump changed a while back. The previous owner had placed small wheels on it for some reason. I put the size tires it should have had. Therefore, I think the mileage is a good bit less than the 60000 that the odometer reads.

Report Abuse

Love it

james dietsch, 07/13/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had a lot of fun in my truck. The only real trouble was me beating on it and pushing it to the limits off roading. Otherwise can't complain!

Report Abuse

my 1st new vehicle ever

richard, 05/02/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck in 97 new off the lot. I replaced the tranmission twice, water pump, radiator, wiper motor, power steering pump twice, and the AC went out at 155000 miles. I loved this truck and would love to keep and fix it up. It has 223,000 on the small v-8 motor but needed a better mileage with fuel @ $3.50 a gallon. Everyone who rode with me thought it was such a nice truck. My lil kids love to ride with me and the fact that I could turn off the airbags, made them extremely happy.

Report Abuse

Tuff Trucks

Z7 Power machine, 04/02/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have a 1997 GMC Z-71 With 5.0lLiter pushing 317h.p. This truck is a power house. I have had little to no trouble at all with it. I have added 33inch tires and the 2001 silverado rims, computer, reprogrammer, throttle body, fuel injectors, strobe lights, tinted windows, billet grille, lights covers, and a nasty stereo system. I am averaging 20mpg and wouldn't trade it for anything. The look of these style puts them in their own class. Remember always Like a Rock and never buy a FORD!!!!!

Report Abuse

third gm truck

r3d_elite, 08/28/2012
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

this is my third gm truck and i have yet to be disappointed. first truck was an 87 chevy that i drove until i hit a deer and ditch and the frame warped. second finally gave in when the truck was loaned to a friend (at the time) and they blew the engine.... (friends dont beat friends' vehicles...) this 97 gmc has 220k on it and still running great yeah some maintenance is required but that comes with all vehicles. who needs a jap vehicle. id like to see how many honda's can pull a stump out of the ground then go on a comfortable 3 hour trip back home

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles