Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
daily driver turned show truck
Bought in 96, I just got it for everyday use. The only problem I ever had inside 100K miles was the fuel sender unit shorted out; $700 fix. Outside that, it runs fantastic, sounds great, and as of two years ago, quit seeing duty as a daily driver and began life as my show truck. I tore the engine down at 133K to add more hp, but it was still running great to that point! honestly the best vehicle i have owned (out of 15)
My GMC
I have had this vehicle since my father passed away. He bought it brand new and I received it after that. It is in excellent conditon with a camper shell. Top to bottom excellent shape, I keep it up to date on oil changes and routine maintenance.
1994 GMC GOOD TRUCK
I purchased my 1994 GMC truck in 1996 due to my coaching obligations as a High School Teacher. I was a soccer coach for several years and I needed a truck. I have had several full sized trucks in the past but this is the best one I have ever had. Thanks GMC TODD CALHOUN
