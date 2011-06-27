Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

daily driver turned show truck badkelly , 10/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought in 96, I just got it for everyday use. The only problem I ever had inside 100K miles was the fuel sender unit shorted out; $700 fix. Outside that, it runs fantastic, sounds great, and as of two years ago, quit seeing duty as a daily driver and began life as my show truck. I tore the engine down at 133K to add more hp, but it was still running great to that point! honestly the best vehicle i have owned (out of 15) Report Abuse

My GMC Ray , 06/26/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this vehicle since my father passed away. He bought it brand new and I received it after that. It is in excellent conditon with a camper shell. Top to bottom excellent shape, I keep it up to date on oil changes and routine maintenance.