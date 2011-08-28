Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. The interior of this GMC New Sierra 1500 SLE has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this GMC New Sierra 1500 SLE is sure to sell fast.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTEK19V6YE235814

Stock: 235814

Certified Pre-Owned: No

