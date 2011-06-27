  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

an oldie, but a goodie

rgito, 11/03/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This was the first new vehicle the wife and I bought...just a few months after getting married. We needed a truck to move 1000mi to our new jobs. The local GMC dealership had this truck on the lot (K1500, two tone paint, 5.7L v8, auto trans) on the lot and we took a drive and liked it. Now, almost 18 years later I have changed out a water pump, a fuel pump, a set of tires, and just recently the starter. The freon was upgraded about two years ago. Other than regular maintenance this thing has never let me down. It is still on its original brake pads! I got my money's worth with this one.

GREAT VALUE TRUCK

Jack H. Blaine, 09/19/2017
C1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This truck was purchased new by owner and kept in an indoor garage. Looks terrific and drives very well. Personal use only and has a fiberglass cap on truck bed, painted to match body. 2-tone paint on truck - onyx black and crimson red. Regular servicing. All records on service or repair. Michelin all terrain tires. Only negatives: a/c and radio not working.

1992 GMC 4X4

Ralph D. Towery, 04/05/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had no trouble. Great truck.

Still going

Bugeye, 06/20/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My '92 GMC is still rolling along. Original engine and auto transmission have 360,000 miles with no major repairs. This truck is not babied and has been through 4 teenage drivers. I don't think it will ever quit.

Good truck

Zapa, 04/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

No problems with vehicle so far.

