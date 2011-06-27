Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Are you sure this is an American truck?
There are pros/cons to purchasing the last model year. Pros: Save thousands and all the bugs are worked out. Cons: You don't have the latest (not always the greatest). Thus far, the Sierra has really surprised me. The comfort of this truck is amazing. This is one of the quietest vehicles I have owned. Quieter than my Camry's, Nissan's,and Honda's. And it's a truck?
I really like this truck
I have made four trips from Houston TX to the DC area, a trip to the mountains (off-road) in Colarado, as well as my daily commute. This truck rides and drives great with a comfortable cab. The 5.3 liter V8 provides the power I want without losing the MPG of a larger engine. Could it be improved, sure. Probably has in the newer model. I would add storage capacity in-cab, as well as more functionality for cup holders and the like. I consistently get 15 MPG in town, and 20 MPG on the road. Who would not want more? But that's probably as good as any full size truck. Would I buy again? You bet.
207 GMC 1500
I puchased this GMC for the ride. I had a HD 2500 Diesel before. Bad back! I really like this truck, not just for the ride but for all the things it brings to the table. This truck is really loaded, leather,auto wipers, memory seats, adjustable brake/gas peddles, etc. The ride is wonderful! Very comfortable!
Good Truck that serves my needs
My truck is an SLT with a 6.0 V8 that feels like it could move a mountain. I pull a 20 ft enclosed trailer with it and you would not know it was behind you. The only real issue I have had was with rear tail light assemblies and both were replaced twice under warranty and the last time they had a design change that has held up another 6 years. Fuel mileage leaves a bit to be desired but it averages about 14 when not pulling the trailer, in stop and go traffic. My truck is 11 years old and I still enjoy driving it. I did upgrade the electronics, added a backup camera and covered the bed with a camper shell. It is garage kept and when clean, still looks like new.
