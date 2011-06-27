Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Are you sure this is an American truck? Speed_Racer , 12/19/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful There are pros/cons to purchasing the last model year. Pros: Save thousands and all the bugs are worked out. Cons: You don't have the latest (not always the greatest). Thus far, the Sierra has really surprised me. The comfort of this truck is amazing. This is one of the quietest vehicles I have owned. Quieter than my Camry's, Nissan's,and Honda's. And it's a truck? Report Abuse

I really like this truck Steve , 08/11/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have made four trips from Houston TX to the DC area, a trip to the mountains (off-road) in Colarado, as well as my daily commute. This truck rides and drives great with a comfortable cab. The 5.3 liter V8 provides the power I want without losing the MPG of a larger engine. Could it be improved, sure. Probably has in the newer model. I would add storage capacity in-cab, as well as more functionality for cup holders and the like. I consistently get 15 MPG in town, and 20 MPG on the road. Who would not want more? But that's probably as good as any full size truck. Would I buy again? You bet.

207 GMC 1500 Howard , 10/16/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I puchased this GMC for the ride. I had a HD 2500 Diesel before. Bad back! I really like this truck, not just for the ride but for all the things it brings to the table. This truck is really loaded, leather,auto wipers, memory seats, adjustable brake/gas peddles, etc. The ride is wonderful! Very comfortable!