Used 2007 GMC Savana Van Consumer Reviews

A 5 Door Best , 10/17/2008

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good looks abound with chrome wheels, ground effects package and special fade paint exterior with standard roof to enable city garage parking. Easy pop-out center captain seats and electric rear seat converts to queen bed. In this position, with appropriate protection on leather upholstery, it's a real work horse to haul 4 X 8 materials, ladders, etc. Excellent towing ability. Best of all, a real comfortable 7 person touring vehicle with ample luggage storage and 22 mpg.