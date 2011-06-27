  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2007 GMC Savana
  5. Used 2007 GMC Savana Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 GMC Savana Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Savana
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Savanas for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,968 - $6,942
Used Savana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

5 Door Explorer Conversion Flexibility

A 5 Door Best, 10/17/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good looks abound with chrome wheels, ground effects package and special fade paint exterior with standard roof to enable city garage parking. Easy pop-out center captain seats and electric rear seat converts to queen bed. In this position, with appropriate protection on leather upholstery, it's a real work horse to haul 4 X 8 materials, ladders, etc. Excellent towing ability. Best of all, a real comfortable 7 person touring vehicle with ample luggage storage and 22 mpg.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Savanas for sale

Related Used 2007 GMC Savana Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles