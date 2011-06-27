Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Savana Cargo Van
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,480*
Total Cash Price
$22,008
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,743*
Total Cash Price
$29,559
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,608*
Total Cash Price
$21,576
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,487*
Total Cash Price
$30,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$850
|$875
|$4,127
|Maintenance
|$1,415
|$2,188
|$690
|$1,256
|$2,330
|$7,877
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,197
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,183
|$953
|$704
|$441
|$160
|$3,440
|Depreciation
|$4,917
|$2,048
|$1,802
|$1,598
|$1,434
|$11,800
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,293
|$9,056
|$7,237
|$7,528
|$8,367
|$44,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$2,939
|$926
|$1,686
|$3,129
|$10,581
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,608
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,860
|Financing
|$1,589
|$1,280
|$945
|$592
|$215
|$4,621
|Depreciation
|$6,605
|$2,751
|$2,421
|$2,147
|$1,926
|$15,850
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,511
|$12,163
|$9,720
|$10,111
|$11,238
|$59,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$1,387
|$2,145
|$676
|$1,231
|$2,284
|$7,723
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,358
|Financing
|$1,160
|$934
|$690
|$432
|$157
|$3,373
|Depreciation
|$4,821
|$2,008
|$1,767
|$1,567
|$1,406
|$11,569
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,052
|$8,878
|$7,095
|$7,380
|$8,203
|$43,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$1,956
|$3,024
|$953
|$1,736
|$3,220
|$10,889
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,655
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,915
|Financing
|$1,636
|$1,317
|$973
|$609
|$221
|$4,756
|Depreciation
|$6,798
|$2,831
|$2,491
|$2,209
|$1,982
|$16,312
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,993
|$12,518
|$10,004
|$10,406
|$11,566
|$61,487
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Savana Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Savana Cargo in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 GMC Savana Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019