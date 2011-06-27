  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Savana Cargo
5(0%)4(50%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
Never another GMC again!

dhs92240, 12/07/2002
After 200,000 miles with my old Ford E150 I decided to buy the GMC V8 1500 Savana cargo van. I should have kept my Ford. After 8000 miles I have to take it in 4 times. As today date with 18000 miles it has been at the shop 7 times and the problems are still not fixed. GMC has very poor customer service and my phone calls and letters are getting me nowhere. One more word about the dealership: Absolutely NOT reccomended! BEWARE!

SVC TRADE VAN

J.G, 05/04/2003
With only 5000.KM on this truck, the crank shaft censor went, which could happen to any car or truck my problem was with GM..2hours from home i had to have it towed home to a dealer cost me 375.00 and got a credit from GM for a lousy hundred bucks.

