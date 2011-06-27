Used 2002 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
Never another GMC again!
dhs92240, 12/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
After 200,000 miles with my old Ford E150 I decided to buy the GMC V8 1500 Savana cargo van. I should have kept my Ford. After 8000 miles I have to take it in 4 times. As today date with 18000 miles it has been at the shop 7 times and the problems are still not fixed. GMC has very poor customer service and my phone calls and letters are getting me nowhere. One more word about the dealership: Absolutely NOT reccomended! BEWARE!
Report Abuse
SVC TRADE VAN
J.G, 05/04/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
With only 5000.KM on this truck, the crank shaft censor went, which could happen to any car or truck my problem was with GM..2hours from home i had to have it towed home to a dealer cost me 375.00 and got a credit from GM for a lousy hundred bucks.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Savana Cargo
Related Used 2002 GMC Savana Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner