Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Savana Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG141514
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg13/17 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/496.0 mi.403.0/527.0 mi.372.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG141514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4200 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm245 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle53.4 ft.45.1 ft.47.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Measurements
Length238.7 in.218.7 in.218.7 in.
Gross weight9500 lbs.7100 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.7.2 in.8.5 in.
Height82.5 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Maximum payload3296.0 lbs.1934.0 lbs.3504.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.135.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.79.4 in.79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Neutral
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Neutral
