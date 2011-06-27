Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|15
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|372.0/496.0 mi.
|403.0/527.0 mi.
|372.0/496.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|15
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|4.3 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 4200 rpm
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|245 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Turning circle
|53.4 ft.
|45.1 ft.
|47.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|238.7 in.
|218.7 in.
|218.7 in.
|Gross weight
|9500 lbs.
|7100 lbs.
|9500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|7.2 in.
|8.5 in.
|Height
|82.5 in.
|79.6 in.
|79.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|3296.0 lbs.
|1934.0 lbs.
|3504.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|155.0 in.
|135.0 in.
|135.0 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|79.4 in.
|79.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
