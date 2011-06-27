  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Safari SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Navy
  • Pewter
