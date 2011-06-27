Used 1995 GMC Safari Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151615
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/19 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/459.0 mi.405.0/513.0 mi.378.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG151615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.39.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3998 lbs.3998 lbs.4309 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.5950 lbs.6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Maximum payload1791.0 lbs.1952.0 lbs.1791.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles