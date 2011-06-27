  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1716
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG1716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.43.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.5800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.75.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Navy
