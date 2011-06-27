Used 1990 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG191717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)459.0/621.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG191717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.44.5 ft.42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length176.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.3574 lbs.no
Gross weight6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Height74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Maximum payload1897.0 lbs.2040.0 lbs.1750.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
