Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy Gypsy Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/360.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|170.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3350 lbs.
|Height
|64.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1215.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|100.5 in.
|Width
|65.4 in.
