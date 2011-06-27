  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy Gypsy Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight3350 lbs.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1215.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
