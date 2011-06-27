Used 1996 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews

I love my "Jimmy"! frebeckil , 03/05/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have 187,000+ miles on this Jimmy and now I am starting a few problem...ball joint, booster and I let the brakes go so now have to replace rotors. It has been one of the very best vehicles I've owned and it looks so nice, too. I love the small SUV feel, not boaty big. I have to face the fact that I will have to soon part with it and don't know what will be as good for that many miles. Absolutely no major problems and the motor still carries a strong oil pressure. Report Abuse

My Green Jimmy RHB3124 , 01/08/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my Jimmy used with 96,000 miles on it. Now have 196000 on it and while I have had to replace maintenance items, overall it been dependable. A little noisy in the front end, probably needs carrier bearings. Ball joints and shocks & wheel bearings have been replaced. Otherwise plenty of power for what I do. Have had to replace water pump, (radiator(plastic broke)) (AC cooling coil(Struck)) fuel pump and driver side door hinge. 4 wheel drive works as long as I engage and disengage it in the driveway in the summer to keep it freed up. Not much rust for as old as this truck is getting. I would buy another just like it. Hope GMC will downsize one of their SUV's someday so I can buy one

Amazing car maniac , 03/02/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful More power and better gas mileage. Loved it since I bought it. Found nothing wrong with it. Me and my friends love the comfort of the interior.

Very Happy With My Jimmy SUV anthony , 04/01/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had to replace my lifters on my Jimmy after 7 years. And the check engine light always comes on, but they never find anything wrong with my SUV. Other then that, great American SUV. Would buy another one, very happy with my GMC Jimmy