Used 1996 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews
I love my "Jimmy"!
I have 187,000+ miles on this Jimmy and now I am starting a few problem...ball joint, booster and I let the brakes go so now have to replace rotors. It has been one of the very best vehicles I've owned and it looks so nice, too. I love the small SUV feel, not boaty big. I have to face the fact that I will have to soon part with it and don't know what will be as good for that many miles. Absolutely no major problems and the motor still carries a strong oil pressure.
My Green Jimmy
Bought my Jimmy used with 96,000 miles on it. Now have 196000 on it and while I have had to replace maintenance items, overall it been dependable. A little noisy in the front end, probably needs carrier bearings. Ball joints and shocks & wheel bearings have been replaced. Otherwise plenty of power for what I do. Have had to replace water pump, (radiator(plastic broke)) (AC cooling coil(Struck)) fuel pump and driver side door hinge. 4 wheel drive works as long as I engage and disengage it in the driveway in the summer to keep it freed up. Not much rust for as old as this truck is getting. I would buy another just like it. Hope GMC will downsize one of their SUV's someday so I can buy one
Amazing
More power and better gas mileage. Loved it since I bought it. Found nothing wrong with it. Me and my friends love the comfort of the interior.
Very Happy With My Jimmy SUV
I had to replace my lifters on my Jimmy after 7 years. And the check engine light always comes on, but they never find anything wrong with my SUV. Other then that, great American SUV. Would buy another one, very happy with my GMC Jimmy
Very used.
First let me say i got this car for free as a gift and it was very used. I got it with over 230,000 miles and now it has over 250,000 miles and i drive it hard more often than i should. I had to replace the radiator and hoses, something with my fuses is bad so my interior light is on( so i pulled the fuse and it is connected to my horn and rear glass lock) my transmission is going out and brakes are sad. Overall not bad for so many miles but brakes could have been better. Gas mileage is also poor. The car has better acceleration than I thought it would very slow at top end.
